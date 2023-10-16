The 2023 NBA season kicks off in a week, and fans look forward to it. Based on the offseason moves, we should expect competition to grow in the Eastern and Western Conference. Most teams have bolstered their rosters and should be able to challenge for the playoffs.

NBA teams are finalizing their rosters heading into the start of the season, with only a few open spots left, namely on a two-way contract basis. Most rosters consist of two or more megastars and several All-Star players.

However, some of the best players in the league have not yet become All-Stars in their careers. With that in mind, we look at five players who could become All-Stars for the first time career-wise this year.

5 NBA players that could be first-time All-Stars in 2023-24 season

#5 - Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

Victor Wembanyama is the No.1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. He is a generational talent and is the next big thing in the league. Wembanyama, who returns to the playoffs after four years, has limitless potential and is the San Antonio Spurs' best chance.

He is expected to play a crucial role in the Spurs' rotation and is considered the favorite for the Rookie of the Year award. Given his potential, fans won't be surprised to see the first rookie to become an All-Star since Blake Griffin back in the 2010-11 season.

Wembanyama is coming off a season in the French Basket League with averages of 21.6 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 2.4 apg and 3.0 bpg on 47 percent from the field and 27.5 percent from three in 34 games.

#4 - Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)

The superstar guard and leader of the New York Knicks has never become an All-Star, but he now has the chance to play in the All-Star Game should he put up the same numbers as last season.

Brunson led the Knicks to the second round of the NBA playoffs last season with averages of 24.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg and 6.2 apg, on 49.1 percent from the field and 41.6 percent from beyond the arc.

#3 - Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn Nets)

Last season, Bridges played in all games with the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets last season. He made 56 appearances with the Suns, averaging 17.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg and 3.6 apg on 46.3 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from three.

After joining the Nets, he played in 27 games, posting averages of 26.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 2.7 apg on 47.5 percent from the field and 37.6 from three.

Becoming an All-Star should be a realistic scenario based on the leading role he is expected to have with Brooklyn this season.

#2 - Deandre Ayton (Portland Trail Blazers)

After five years with the Phoenix Suns, Deandre Ayton moved to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of the deal that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Ayton now has the chance to become the leader of this young Blazers' team, and he is expected to play at an All-Star level. He can become an ideal candidate for an All-Star appearance if he posts the same or higher averages than the 2022-23 season (18.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg and 1.7 apg on 58.9 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from beyond the arc).

#1 - Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets)

Murray was the reigning champion of the Denver Nuggets. In 2020-21, he injured his knee joint, because of which he could not become an All-Star.

Last season, he was the No.2 of Denver's championship team, which featured two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. Murray averaged 20.0 pp, 4.0 rpg and 6.2 apg on 45.4 from the field and 39.8 percent from three, and identical numbers should put him among the candidates to become an All-Star next season.