Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks are set to square off in a 2023-24 NBA preseason battle on Monday (Oct. 9). The game will mark the first of four preseason games for the Knicks. Meanwhile, the Celtics will be playing in the second of their five preseason games after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 114-106 on Sunday.

Ahead of Monday's matchup, both teams are expected to be at or near full strength. New York’s injury report is currently empty. Meanwhile, two-way contract wing Jay Scrubb (knee) is the only player listed as out for Boston. However, it’s worth noting that the Celtics will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back. So, they could opt to rest some of their key veteran players or at least manage their minutes.

Game details

Teams: Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

Date & Time: Oct. 9, 2023 / 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York City

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks game preview

After coming off a 2023 Eastern Conference finals appearance, the Boston Celtics made multiple blockbuster moves over the offseason. The team acquired big man Kristaps Porzingis and star guard Jrue Holiday to bolster their defense and playmaking around stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. As a result, Boston now has arguably the most well-rounded core in the NBA entering this season and is among the 2024 NBA title favorites.

However, the Knicks, led by stars Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle, are no pushovers either. Coming off their first playoff series victory since 2013, the team will be banking on their continuity this season.

New York’s only major offseason acquisition was two-way role-playing combo guard Donte DiVincenzo. However, the team has multiple young players who could take a leap in 2024, including RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, Miles McBride and Jericho Sims. They also have a coach in Tom Thibodeau who is known to get his teams to overachieve through his defensive-minded grit and grind playstyle.

To start Monday's matchup, the Knicks will likely do their best to slow down the pace of the game. However, it may still be difficult for the team to keep up with the Celtics' offensive firepower.

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks odds & prediction

Spread: Celtics (+5.5), Knicks (-5.5)

Over/Under: 219.5

Moneyline: Celtics (+176), Knicks (-220)

Considering that preseason results don’t really matter, the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics are both likely to experiment with their rotations on Monday. This makes it incredibly difficult to predict the final outcome of the game.

Boston has a clear edge in the talent department but will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back. Meanwhile, New York has home-court advantage and the team will likely be fired up for their first preseason game. So, as of now, the Knicks are favored to emerge victorious.

Boston Celtics roster

• Oshae Brissett

• Wenyen Gabriel

• DJ Steward

• Lamar Stevens

• Neemias Queta (TW)

• Svi Mykhailiuk

• Jay Scrubb (TW)

• Dalano Banton

• JD Davison (TW)

• Jordan Walsh

• Kristaps Porzingis

• Al Horford

• Sam Hauser

• Luke Kornet

• Jrue Holiday

• Derrick White

• Jayson Tatum

• Payton Pritchard

• Jaylen Brown

New York Knicks roster

• RJ Barrett

• Ryan Arcidiacono

• Charlie Brown Jr.

• Duane Washington Jr.

• Dylan Windler (TW)

• Nathan Knight (TW)

• Donte DiVincenzo

• Jacob Toppin

• Jaylen Martin (TW)

• Isaiah Roby

• DaQuan Jeffries

• Immanuel Quickley

• Isaiah Hartenstein

• Jalen Brunson

• Mitchell Robinson

• Jericho Sims

• Julius Randle

• Josh Hart

• Evan Fournier

• Quentin Grimes

• Miles McBride