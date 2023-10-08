"300 Million dollars can't put on shorts" - Jaylen Brown caught wearing game shorts backwards vs Sixers has fans trolling him hard

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics are preparing for the NBA season by taking on the Philadelphia 76ers in a preseason game on Sunday. While playing, many noticed the unique way Brown decided to wear his shorts, which was the wrong way.

Early in the first quarter, many noticed Brown's shots being on backward, and even the announcers noticed it. As he made his way to position himself while Al Horford prepared to shoot free throws, the camera zoomed in on the 6-foot-7 All-Star's on-court wardrobe malfunction.

Afterward, fans shared their hilarious reactions. Here are some of the best reactions as they call out Brown for the wrong way he wore his shorts.

Fans react to Brown's shorts

This season is huge for Brown and the Celtics, as they try to contend for a title with their new group. During the offseason, they gave away the heart and soul of the team, Marcus Smart, which wasn't easy. In exchange, they received Kristaps Porzingis.

They later traded for Jrue Holiday, who was traded by the Milwaukee Bucks for Damian Lillard. With this new roster, Boston became the favorite to win the title.

As long as Jayson Tatum is healthy and consistent, the Celtics have a good shot at winning the championship. Additionally, Brown, who recently signed a five-year, $304 million supermax contract extension, will be the reliable star for Tatum.

All will be great even though the two-time All-Star was clueless about wearing his shorts on Sunday.

Jaylen Brown hints at playing for Team USA next year

Team USA looks like a superteam going into the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. As stars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid expressed their commitment to USA Basketball, Jaylen Brown hints at another addition to the All-Star roster for the U.S.

"Playing for USA Basketball, there’s no greater honor," Brown said. "Playing for your country, coming from my community, coming from where I come from, coming from where a majority of our demographic comes from and having an opportunity to represent your community, your outer community and the people that support you, that is a part of it as well. Being able to participate would be great."

Brown shares an interest in joining Team USA.

Many are waiting to see the final list of players who will represent the US next summer.

