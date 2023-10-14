Will Victor Wembanyama succeed Blake Griffin as a rookie All-Star? Projecting Spurs' no. 1 pick's first NBA season

Victor Wembanyama made his first home appearance with the San Antonio Spurs in the 104-120 victory over the Miami Heat and was impressive on both ends. He finished the game with 23 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks in 23 minutes of action while offering some highlight moments.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich told reporters after the game:

"He's obviously a gifted player who was very humbly trying to find his place. I called one play for him all night and I think he got over 20. He just did that because he's a good basketball player and he understands how to play, so we have to make sure that we blend that with everything else that we have."

There has already been a lot of hype surrounding the No.1 pick of the 2023 NBA draft. Wembanyama is considered a generational talent and the Spurs' best chance to return to playoff contention in the West after four years. At the same time, Victor Wembanyama has already emerged as the main candidate for the Rookie of the Year award.

With that in mind, should we see him succeed veteran big man Blake Griffin and make it to the All-Star Game in his rookie season? The answer should be yes, not only because of his ability to record impressive numbers but because it will bring even more interest and attention to the All-Star game.

Griffin missed the entire 2009-10 season with an injury and made his debut in the 2010-11, making it to the All-Star game. Coaches voted for him and he was a reserve in the West, succeeding Yao Ming (2003) as the first rookie to play in the All-Star game. Griffin won the Rookie of the Year award with averages of 22.5 ppg, 12.1 rpg and 3.8 apg.

Meanwhile, what we expect to see from Victor Wembanyama is double-digit numbers in scoring and rebounding, given that he is expected to get significant playing time.

However, it is very likely that the Spurs will be careful with him and will try to monitor and manage his minutes. In addition, it should take a bit of time for Victor Wembanyama to complete the transition from the French League to the NBA, but the expectation is a successful rookie season.

Victor Wembanyama says he can play in more than one position

His impressive ball-handling and scoring skills, along with his height (7-foot-4), make him capable of playing in more than one position. The Spurs could use Victor Wembanyama both as a big man and as a guard.

"It just goes without saying that I'm sometimes playing the same role as (point guard) Tre Jones, sometimes the same as (center) Zach Collins, sometimes as (guard/forward) Devin Vassell," Victor Wembanyama said to reporters, via Andrew Lopez of ESPN.

"There are really no limitations. On a lot of set plays, on a lot plays, it really depends on where you are. But I can be the point guard just like I can be the wing. It doesn't matter."

With that in mind, we shouldn't be surprised if San Antonio plays positionless basketball, as the roster consists of players who can be effective in multiple roles.

For the time being, the Spurs will focus on their remaining preparation games and the start of the regular season vs. the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, October 25.