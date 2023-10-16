Nikola Jokic confirmed to represent Serbia in 2024 Olympics after missing FIBA World Cup 2023 action

The Serbian National team has brought in reinforcements by adding Nikola Jokic to the roster for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. This year, Jokic wasn't able to join the team in their 2023 FIBA World Cup campaign as he was taking his time to rest from the 82-game grind of the NBA season which ended with a Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

Serbia's Olympic Committee President, Bozidar Maljkovic, confirmed that the Serbian big man will be playing for the national team next year. Maljkovic reflected on where they finished in the last international tournament. Although finishing the tourney with a silver medal isn't terrible, the Serbian team still would've wanted to go home with gold around their necks.

"We didn't have NBA MVP, Nikola Jokic. Neither Vasilije Micic, the MVP of the EuroLeague. Nor Nikola Kalinic. I think we come together and get the best out of us, as in all sports," he said. "I can be proud of Novak Djokovic's season and Ivana Spanovic [Serbian long jumper], who won gold in the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

"By the way, I already announced that in Paris, they will be all, Jokic included. The Paris Games will be a party, and I am confident that Serbian sport will have a large participation."

This is a great sign for the Serbian team as they'll have the two-time NBA MVP in their team to help out. Additionally, the MVP of the EuroLeague, Vasilije Micic, will also be part of the 2023 Olympic team. Adding Jokic is much needed after Joel Embiid decided to commit to Team USA over the French national team.

Over the summer, Jokic spent most of his time in Serbia. He had one of his horses participate in a race and even won first place. The Joker even celebrated it with his teammate, Aaron Gordon.

Gordon shares his summer vacation with Nikola Jokic

Gordon had a closer look at Nikola Jokic's life while he was in Serbia this summer. In an interview, he talked about the humble life of the five-time All-Star in his hometown.

"His routine over there, his way of life, very congruent," Gordon said. "I could see his peace. The peace of mind translates onto the court. That's what makes him such a good player."

On the court, the five-time All-NBA plays a grounded type of basketball. Gordon was able to see where his humility and down-to-earth personality came from. Over the summer, their bond only became stronger, which could be a great sign for the Denver Nuggets this season.

