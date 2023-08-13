In Photos: Aaron Gordon joins Nikola Jokic to watch horse race in Serbia

Nikola Jokic is known for his fondness for horse racing, and he recently took the liberty of bringing Aaron Gordon along to an event at Sombor Hippodrome in Serbia.

The two Denver Nuggets teammates were spotted enjoying their offseason in Serbia at a horse racing venue, with the photos going viral on social media.

Image of Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon at Serbian Horse Race Uploaded By @dudami1

Image of Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon Uploaded By @LjubomirovicM

Image of Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon at Horse Race Uploaded by @arenasport_tv

Nikola Jokic has been a fan of horse race in Serbia

This is one of the few instances Jokic has been spotted in public with a Nuggets teammate enjoying one of their off-season activities. Interestingly, this wasn't the first time the big man was seen making the most of his break and enjoying one of his hobbies in Serbia.

On July 27, the defending NBA champion was spotted having the time of his life after he won a horse racing competition. He went into a full-on singing and dancing mood throughout the video to celebrate his victory.

After securing Denver's first NBA championship in franchise history, Jokic, Gordon and the rest of the team deserve all the fun to be had during the break.

Aaron Gordon talks about the bond he has with Nuggets teammate Nikola Jokic

According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, Gordon talked about his relationship with Nikola Jokic as if he were his brother.

"I just wanted to let him know that he got a brother, no matter where he is in the world," Gordon said. "After he's done playing basketball and disappears, I'll still be able to pull up on him."

In Sep. 2022, Gordon was spotted supporting the Nuggets star when he was representing Serbia at the EuroBasket tournament in Prague.

In response, Jokic spoke about his fondness for Gordon and his acknowledgment of his growth as an NBA player.

"I just really love talking to him," Jokic said. "He's a really interesting guy. I think we've learned just by playing. He is accepting a role to be less of a ball handler. His way of changing his game has helped us a lot."

The chemistry between the two was evident during their 2023 championship run as they took advantage of their potential together on the court.

Despite the famously recognized tandem of Nikola Jokic alongside Jamal Murray, Jokic's connection at the frontcourt with Aaron Gordon is a tandem that often goes unrecognized.

Be that as it may, Gordon's production in the 2023 NBA Finals solidified his name as a quality role player. He averaged 14.0 points per game (60.4% shooting, including 55.6% from 3-point range) and 7.4 rebounds for the Nuggets.

