What is Aaron Gordon's ethnicity? Looking at the Nuggets star forward's cultural roots

Aaron Gordon was born on September 16, 1995 in San Jose, California. Gordon grew up in the city and attended Archbishop Mitty High School before playing college basketball in Arizona.

The 27-year-old star's parents are Ed Gordon and Shelly Davis-Gordon. His father is Black American, while his mother is White American. One of his great-great-grandfathers was a Native American Osage Indian who was reportedly seven-feet tall.

In partnership with his mother, Gordon established a program that will help underprivileged kids of color through the Gordon Family Giving Foundation. He told Andscape back in 2021 how her mother inspired her to give back to the community.

"I was probably 10 years old, and what I noticed later, as I reflect, it was all white men," Gordon said. "She was one of the only women there. She was breaking a glass ceiling of her own. But it was just all white men. That's not right."

Sports has always been in Aaron Gordon's genes. His father was a former player for the San Diego State Aztecs. His sister Elise was a former Harvard standout, while his older brother Drew is a former NBA player who played nine games for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014.

Aaron Gordon's basketball career

Aaron Gordon at the 2023 NBA Finals - Game 4

Aaron Gordon was a five-star recruit out of Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose, California. He was a top-five prospect in the United States before committing to Arizona in 2013. He was a third-team All-American in his lone season with the Wildcats.

Gordon was drafted fourth overall by the Orlando Magic in 2014. He struggled in his rookie season, but was much better in his second year. He also participated in the 2016 Slam Dunk Contest, which is considered by many as the greatest dunk contest in NBA history.

The then second-year player came in second to Zach LaVine. He performed some of the most jaw-dropping dunks the All-Star Weekend has ever seen. Despite making a name for himself, Gordon struggled to break out with the Magic.

After six and a half seasons in Orlando, Gordon was acquired by the Denver Nuggets midway through the 2020-21 season. It took him more than a season to get accustomed to playing with Nikola Jokic.

Gordon turned into one of the best cutters in the NBA. He has become an important part of the Nuggets' run to the NBA Finals this season.

