Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - November 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will square off against the Memphis Grizzlies in an exciting 2021-22 NBA season matchup at FedExForum on Wednesday.

The two teams will be playing against each other for the second straight game in a row. The Grizzlies emerged victorious in the previous contest on Monday, defeating the Nuggets 106-97.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 3, 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, November 4; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, TN.

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets are struggling to produce winning performances consistently. Their offense has seemed like their weak link so far. They have scored 100.7 points per game, the fourth-worst record in the league as of now.

Their over-reliance on reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is proving to be a massive reason behind that. He ended up as the team's leading scorer for the sixth time out of seven games in the first leg of the Nuggets' two-game mini-series against Memphis.

Denver struggled from the three-point line, converting only nine of 38 attempts from there. They were also outscored in the paint (40-58) and bench points (34-43).

The likes of Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon will have to contribute more to give the Denver Nuggets a decent chance of bouncing back in Wednesday's contest.

Key Player - Michael Porter Jr.

Michael Porter Jr. has gotten off to a sluggish start in the 2021-22 NBA season. The forward has managed to score just 10.7 points per game on 33.3% field goal shooting, including 25% from beyond the arc.

His poor form has a lot to do with the Denver Nuggets struggling to get the job done on offense.

Porter's scoring and shooting are essential to the Nuggets doing well. He needs to rediscover his mojo soon to help his team survive without the team's second star, Jamal Murray.

If he gets going, Denver will have a healthy chance of toppling the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, making Porter a key player for the visitors.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris | G - Will Barton | F - Michael Porter Jr. | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic.

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies got off to a solid start in the 2021-22 NBA season, winning their first two games in a row. However, they failed to keep up with expectations after that, slumping to three losses in the next four games.

Nevertheless, they got back to winning ways in their first match of the back-to-back set against the Denver Nuggets and will be hoping to replicate that performance when the teams meet again on Wednesday.

Ja Morant continued his stellar run, scoring 26 points, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out eight assists on the night. He shot 54.5% from the field.

Meanwhile, Tyus Jones provided a much-needed scoring punch off the bench, tallying 16 points, shooting six of nine from the field, including five of seven from the three.

26 points | 7 reb | 8 assists Another night at the office for @JaMorant 26 points | 7 reb | 8 assists Another night at the office for @JaMorant 🥷26 points | 7 reb | 8 assists https://t.co/nvWZLpJsIq

The Memphis Grizzlies came out strong after halftime that helped them push their lead to 12 points. Even though the lead changed nine times during the game, Memphis did not allow Denver to extend it by more than two points.

Key Player - Ja Morant

Ja Morant has been in superb form through the first seven games of this NBA season. He leads the league in scoring, averaging 28.7 points per game, shooting 52.1% from the field.

Morant has been difficult to contain for opposition defenders so far. His stellar showing on offense in the last game was key to the eventual outcome of that contest.

The Denver Nuggets have been one of the best defensive teams thus far. Morant will have to produce another high-output performance to help his team get over the line and record their fifth win of the campaign.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

G - Ja Morant | G - De'Anthony Melton | F - Desmond Bane | F - Jaren Jackson Jr.| C - Steven Adams.

Nuggets vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

The Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies are two evenly matched teams. That makes it difficult to predict the outcome of this match.

Based on how the two sides looked during their previous encounter, the Grizzlies appear to be a better team for now. They will also have homecourt advantage, which makes them a favorite to win this contest.

Where to watch Nuggets vs Grizzlies

The game between the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies will be televised locally by Altitude (Denver) and Bally Sports Southeast (Memphis). International fans can view the game online via a subscription to NBA League Pass.

