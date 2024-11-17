  • home icon
  Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Preview | Nov. 17, 2024

Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Preview | Nov. 17, 2024

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Nov 17, 2024 13:35 GMT
Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Preview | Nov. 17, 2024

Two Western Conference playoff hopefuls will clash in Sunday's Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies game, but it will not be a showdown between stars Nikola Jokic and Ja Morant.

Jokic, who missed Denver's last game against the New Orleans Pelicans, is questionable due to personal reasons, while Morant remains sidelined with a hip injury.

Despite the absences, the matchup remains intriguing as both teams have seven wins to their name so far this season.

Here are the details for the Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies game, set for a 6 p.m. EST tipoff at FedEx Forum in Memphis.

Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction, Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Nuggets (+110) vs Grizzlies (-130)

Spread: Nuggets +2.5 (-110) vs Grizzlies -2.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Nuggets o227.5 (-110) vs Grizzlies u227.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies preview

The Denver Nuggets have rebounded from a shaky start, winning seven of their last 10 games. However, their momentum faltered in their Emirates NBA Cup opener against the Pelicans, as they played without reigning MVP Nikola Jokic (personal reasons), Aaron Gordon (calf injury) and coach Michael Malone (personal reasons).

Offensively, Denver has been strong, tied with the New York Knicks for the league’s third-best offensive rating over their last 10 games (118.2). Their defense, however, still leaves a lot to be desired, placing them 10th in net rating during the same stretch.

The team continues to adapt following offseason roster changes, including losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and adding Russell Westbrook to their core of Jokic, Jamal Murray, Gordon and Michael Porter Jr.

The Memphis Grizzlies, despite numerous injuries, have maintained their identity and achieved a 7-6 record, currently good for eighth in the West. Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart and Vince Williams Jr. have returned from injuries, while Ja Morant remained out.

Over their last five games, the Grizzlies have shined with the league’s fifth-best offensive rating (118.5), third-best defensive rating (104.9) and second-best net rating (13.6). Health remains their biggest challenge.

Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies predicted starting lineups

The Nuggets may be without Nikola Jokic, who is listed as questionable for personal reasons, and are also missing Aaron Gordon due to injury. Meanwhile, Ja Morant remains sidelined for the Grizzlies, who may also be without Marcus Smart, who is doubtful for the game.

Nuggets

G - Jamal Murray | G - Christian Braun | F - Michael Porter Jr. | F - Peyton Watson | C - Dario Saric

Grizzlies

G - Scotty Pippen Jr. | G - Desmond Bane | F - Jaylen Wells | F - Santi Aldama | C - Jaren Jackson Jr.

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies betting props

  • Desmond Bane Over 17.5 Points (-110, BetMGM): Bane is poised to exceed this total against a Nuggets defense that struggles against guards.
  • Brandon Clarke Over 4.5 Rebounds (-110, BetMGM): Clarke’s energy and the Nuggets' weaker interior defense make this a favorable pick.

Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction

The Nuggets’ success largely hinges on the availability of Nikola Jokic. Without him, Denver's chances diminish significantly, as he is the heart of their offense.

Should Jokic sit out, expect the Grizzlies to secure a win with a balanced attack. However, if Jokic plays, the Nuggets could emerge victorious in a tightly contested battle.

