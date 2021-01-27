Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Prediction & Match Preview - January 27th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

A resurgent Denver Nuggets will take on the Miami Heat at the AmericanAirlines Arena in a 2020-21 NBA game that could be a high-scoring thriller.

The Denver Nuggets have been a roll lately after making a 10-7 record start to the season. The Miami Heat, on the other hand, have been playing with a depleted roster, which has seen them endure a 6-10 start.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date and Time: Wednesday 27th January, 7:30 PM ET (Thursday, 28th Jan, 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL.

Denver Nuggets Preview

After a slow start to their campaign, the Denver Nuggets have turned their season around with four wins on the trot. These wins have come against strong opponents, which shows that the Denver Nuggets have improved at both ends of the floor.

With Head coach Mike Malone considering his team to be a contender for this year's championship, his men will have a chance to prove their mettle when they will lock horns with last season's finalists.

Key Player- Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks

The Serbian big Nikola Jokic has been in stellar form this season and is close to averaging a triple double per game.

The MVP frontrunner has carried the Denver Nuggets offense on his shoulders. He will have to continue doing so, as the team's second-best player - Jamal Murray - is enduring a rough patch.

The Denver Nuggets will count on him once again to have a strong outing against an undermanned Miami Heat outfit.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G- Jamal Murray, G- Gary Harris, F- Will Barton, F- Paul Millsap, C- Nikola Jokic.

Miami Heat Preview

#DENvsMIA UPDATE: Bradley (health and safety protocols) and Herro (neck) are both questionable to play in tomorrow night's game vs the Nuggets.



Butler (health and safety protocols), Leonard (shoulder), Harkless (thigh) and Silva (hip) have all been ruled out. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 26, 2021

The Miami Heat are going through a torrid period, as they have lost their last 3 matches, all by heavy margins. In their last game, they lost against the Brooklyn Nets, where they managed only 85 points.

The Florida-based team has faced COVID-19 related issues this campaign, which has prevented head coach Erik Spoelstra from choosing his preferred starting lineup. They are also missing swingman Jimmy Butler.

Key Player- Bam Adebayo

Miami Heat vs Brooklyn Nets

Bam Adebayo captured the NBA fraternity's attention in last campaign's postseason when he dominated games at both ends of the court.

He signed a max contract in the off-season and has fully justified the deal with stellar performances this season. Adebayo has averaged 20.7 points, nine rebounds and 5.4 assists per game so far, which shows his versatility and improvement in areas other than scoring.

It is safe to say that he could be the Miami Heat's trump card against a weak Brooklyn Nets defense.

Miami Heat Predicted Lineup

G- Tyler Herro, G- Duncan Robinson, F- KZ Oktala , F- Kelly Olynyk, C- Bam Adebayo.

Nuggets vs Heat Match Prediction

The Denver Nuggets look like a confident unit looking to finish in the top echelons of the Western Conference. Considering their strong recent form, they could beat the Miami Heat convincingly.

Where to watch Nuggets vs Heat

The Denver Nuggets-Miami Heat matchup will be televised locally on ALT Network and FSSUN. The game will also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.