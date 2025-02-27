Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 27 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Denver Nuggets face the Milwaukee Bucks in one of several games scheduled to take place on Thursday. The Nuggets, No. 3 in the Western Conference, are on the road to play the Bucks, No. 5 in the Eastern Conference standings, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
The Nuggets have lost once in their last 11 games. Their previous win was on the road against the East's No. 4 seed, Indiana Pacers, 125-116 on Monday. Aaron Gordon recorded a game-high 25 points with five rebounds and two assists in that one. Nikola Jokic added 18 points, nine rebounds and 19 assists.
The Milwaukee Bucks have lost once in their last five matchups. Their previous game was the 100-97 loss away at the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in that one. Damian Lillard added 22 points, one rebound and three assists.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Reports
Denver Nuggets' injury report for Feb. 27
The Denver Nuggets have an extensive list of players on their injury report for the Bucks game. The most notable one is Aaron Gordon, who is listed as probable due to a right calf injury management.
The Nuggets' complete injury report:
- Trey Alexander: Out - G League - Two way
- Vlatko Cancar: Out - Left knee, surgery rehabilitation
- Aaron Gordon: Out - Probable - Right calf, injury management
- PJ Hall: Out - G League - Two way
- Dalton Holmes: Out - Right Achilles tendon, repair
- Jamal Murray: Probable - Left knee, inflammation
- Peyton Watson: Out - Right knee, sprain
Milwaukee Bucks' injury report for Feb. 27
The Milwaukee Bucks have several players on the injury report against the Nuggets. The most notable is star player Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is listed as probable due to a left calf strain.
The Bucks' complete injury report:
- Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable - Left calf, strain
- Pat Connaughton: Out - Left calf, strain
- Bobby Portis: Out - Team suspension
Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts
Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 27
The Nuggets are projected to go with the following lineup against the Bucks:
Russell Westbrook (point guard), Christian Braun (shooting guard), Michael Porter Jr. (small forward), Zeke Nnaji (power forward) and Nikola Jokic (center).
Here's a snapshot of the Nuggets' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:
Milwaukee Bucks' starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 27
The Milwaukee Bucks are projected to go with the following starting five against the Nuggets:
Damian Lillard (point guard), Taurean Prince (shooting guard), Kyle Kuzma (small forward), Giannis Antetokounmpo (power forward) and Brook Lopez (center).
Here's a snapshot of the Bucks' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:
Tonight's matchup begins at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on TNT/truTV/Max and Altitude for away fans.
Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.