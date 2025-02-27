Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 27 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Denver Nuggets face the Milwaukee Bucks in one of several games scheduled to take place on Thursday. The Nuggets, No. 3 in the Western Conference, are on the road to play the Bucks, No. 5 in the Eastern Conference standings, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The Nuggets have lost once in their last 11 games. Their previous win was on the road against the East's No. 4 seed, Indiana Pacers, 125-116 on Monday. Aaron Gordon recorded a game-high 25 points with five rebounds and two assists in that one. Nikola Jokic added 18 points, nine rebounds and 19 assists.

The Milwaukee Bucks have lost once in their last five matchups. Their previous game was the 100-97 loss away at the Houston Rockets on Tuesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 27 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in that one. Damian Lillard added 22 points, one rebound and three assists.

Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Reports

Denver Nuggets' injury report for Feb. 27

The Denver Nuggets have an extensive list of players on their injury report for the Bucks game. The most notable one is Aaron Gordon, who is listed as probable due to a right calf injury management.

The Nuggets' complete injury report:

Trey Alexander: Out - G League - Two way

Vlatko Cancar: Out - Left knee, surgery rehabilitation

Aaron Gordon: Out - Probable - Right calf, injury management

PJ Hall: Out - G League - Two way

Dalton Holmes: Out - Right Achilles tendon, repair

Jamal Murray: Probable - Left knee, inflammation

Peyton Watson: Out - Right knee, sprain

Milwaukee Bucks' injury report for Feb. 27

The Milwaukee Bucks have several players on the injury report against the Nuggets. The most notable is star player Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is listed as probable due to a left calf strain.

The Bucks' complete injury report:

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable - Left calf, strain

Pat Connaughton: Out - Left calf, strain

Bobby Portis: Out - Team suspension

Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 27

The Nuggets are projected to go with the following lineup against the Bucks:

Russell Westbrook (point guard), Christian Braun (shooting guard), Michael Porter Jr. (small forward), Zeke Nnaji (power forward) and Nikola Jokic (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Nuggets' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Jamal Murray Christian Braun Michael Porter Jr. Aaron Gordon Nikola Jokic Russell Westbrook Julian Strawther Julian Strawther Zeke Nnaji DeAndre Jordan Jalen Pickett Jamal Murray Christian Braun Michael Porter Jr. Zeke Nnaji Trey Alexander Jalen Pickett Hunter Tyson Julian Strawther Aaron Gordon Christian Braun Trey Alexander Spencer Jones Hunter Tyson Dario Saric

Milwaukee Bucks' starting lineup and depth chart for Feb. 27

The Milwaukee Bucks are projected to go with the following starting five against the Nuggets:

Damian Lillard (point guard), Taurean Prince (shooting guard), Kyle Kuzma (small forward), Giannis Antetokounmpo (power forward) and Brook Lopez (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Bucks' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Damian Lillard Taurean Prince Kyle Kuzma Giannis Antetokounmpo Brook Lopez Kevin Porter Jr. AJ Green Gary Trent Jr. Kyle Kuzma Jericho Sims Ryan Rollins Gary Trent Jr. Andre Jackson Jr. Taurean Prince Giannis Antetokounmpo AJ Green Andre Jackson Jr. Taurean Prince Pat Connaughton Liam Robbins Andre Jackson Jr. Kevin Porter Jr. Pat Connaughton Tyler Smith Chris Livingston

Tonight's matchup begins at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on TNT/truTV/Max and Altitude for away fans.

