Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report for March 19 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Denver Nuggets visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday at the Target Center in Minneapolis, with tip off at 9 p.m. EDT. This will be the second game of their season series, with the Wolves winning the first game 110-89 on Nov. 1, and is included in the NBA's five-game slate.

The Nuggets, 47-21, are third in the West, coming off a 107-105 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on the road on Sunday, which snapped their five-game win streak.

Meanwhile, the Wolves, 47-21, are second in the West and currently engaged in the second leg of a back-to-back series, having secured victories against the Utah Jazz on both Saturday and Monday. This successful streak has propelled their winning streak to three straight games.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

Denver Nuggets injury report for March 19

The Nuggets have listed two players on their injury report: PF Zeke Nnaji (lower back) is questionable and SF Vlatko Cancar (left knee) is out.

Player Status Injury Zeke Nnaji questionable low back pain Vlatko Cancar out left knee surgery

What happened to Vlatko Cancar?

Vlatko Cancar, forward for the Denver Nuggets, faced a major setback when he tore his left ACL while playing for Slovenia in a World Cup preparation game, according to Tim MacMahon.

The injury occurred as Cancar landed from a transition dunk while facing defensive pressure during the game against Greece. He needed help leaving the court, and later MRI scans confirmed the seriousness of the ACL injury, potentially sidelining him for the entire season.

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report for March 19

Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid will be game-time decisions, while Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaylen Clark are out.

Player Status Injury Rudy Gobert GTD ribs Naz Reid GTD head Karl-Anthony Towns out left knee surgery Jaylen Clark out Achilles

What happened to Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid?

The three-time All-Star Rudy Gobert was sidelined for his second consecutive game after being downgraded following their earlier matchup on Saturday in Salt Lake City.

During last Tuesday evening's game against the LA Clippers, Gobert took a tumble that initially seemed to spare him from a serious injury. However, he experienced lingering discomfort post-game.

In his statement to reporters, Gobert clarified that no bones were fractured. However, he disclosed experiencing sensations of dislocation in his chest region after the fall, which caused difficulty in both breathing and mobility as he made his way back to the locker room.

Naz Reid got hit on the head inadvertently by John Collins on Monday night as he went to grab a defensive rebound. Collins came in flying hitting Reid on the left side of his head with his arm.

The Wolves forward left the game and remained sidelined.