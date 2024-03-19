Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 19, 2024

The Denver Nuggets will travel to Minneapolis to take on the Karl-Anthony Towns-less Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. Nikola Jokic and the defending champs could take advantage of Minnesota's injury-hampered lineup and unfavorable scheduling to get a win. Denver, which lost 110-89 in the first meeting back in November, will be eager for some payback.

The Timberwolves will be at a disadvantage in the rematch against the Mile High City team. They will be playing the second night of a back-to-back set and will be without Karl-Anthony Towns in the rematch. If Rudy Gobert is uncleared to play, Minnesota will have to overcome even tougher odds to win.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nikola Jokic had a rather disappointing game in Denver's loss to Dallas on Sunday. He could rebound with his usual brilliance on Tuesday. The Nuggets are looking to resume playing like a well-oiled machine versus the hosts.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Target Center in Minneapolis will host the tussle between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves. NBA TV will cover the game on national TV while Bally Sports North and Altitude will air the same for a local audience.

Moneyline: Nuggets (-305) vs. Timberwolves (+245)

Spread: Nuggets (-7.0) vs. Timberwolves (+7.0)

Total (O/U): Nuggets (o212.5 -110) vs. Timberwolves (u212.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Game preview

The Denver Nuggets’ sizzling-hot run came to a sudden end at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks. Kyrie Irving’s buzzer-beater sank the defending champs on the road.

However, Denver has increased its level of play since after the All-Star break, looking almost unbeatable at times. Nikola Jokic and his teammates are looking to pit their skills against a team they could potentially meet in the conference finals this year.

Expand Tweet

Anthony Edwards has proven once again that he can carry the Minnesota Timberwolves on his back when his co-stars are out. They are on a three-game winning run despite not having Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert in two of those matches. He will have to do another yeoman’s job on Tuesday versus the reigning champs.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

PF - Aaron Gordon, SF - Michael Porter Jr., C - Nikola Jokic, PG - Jamal Murray and SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will open the game for the Denver Nuggets.

Christian Braun or Peyton Watson usually gets the nod to play with four of the starters in the first quarter. Nuggets coach Mike Malone could insert one of them to relieve “KCP.” Reggie Jackson likely comes in a bit later to give Jamal Murray a breather.

C - Naz Reid, PF - Jaden McDaniels, SF - Kyle Anderson, SG - Anthony Edwards and PG - Mike Conley will start for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker usually takes out the veteran Mike Conley in most of Minnesota’s games. Luka Garza could also get in the first quarter to spell Naz Reid.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Betting tips

Nikola Jokic has a 25.5 over/under points prop on Tuesday. He will be facing a team that will not have Towns and likely also Gobert. Without them, he could easily get over his points prop.

“The Joker” had a subpar game by his standards in the loss to Dallas. He is likely bouncing back in a big way against Minnesota.

Anthony Edwards has a 29.5 over/under points prop. “Ant-Man” has been on a tear in his last three games, averaging 33.3 PPG on 55.6% shooting, including 39.1% from deep. Denver’s defense will unquestionably key in on him, particularly with Karl-Anthony Towns. He might not get past his points prop.

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction

The Denver Nuggets nearly beat the Dallas Mavericks with Nikola Jokic having a rare off night. They could turn the frustrations of that loss to a big motivator versus Minnesota. The defending champs could return to their winning ways and beat their opponents against the spread.