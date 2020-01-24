Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans: Match Preview and Predictions - 24th January 2020

Jason Mills

24 Jan 2020, 02:42 IST

San Antonio Spurs v New Orleans Pelicans

Match details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans

Date & Time: Friday, 24 January 2020, 8:00 PM ET.

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

Last game results

Denver Nuggets (30-14): 105-121 loss to the Houston Rockets (Wednesday, 22 January 2020)

New Orleans Pelicans (17-28): 117-121 loss to the San Antonio Spurs (Wednesday, 22 January 2020)

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets have a record of 30-14 and they are fourth overall in the West.

The Nuggets are dealing with some injury troubles, with the worst of them affecting Paul Millsap, Jamal Murray and 2019 draft pick Bol Bol - who are all out indefinitely.

On the court, the Nuggets lost a 121-105 contest to the Houston Rockets Wednesday night. The Nuggets were out-rebounded 53-40, giving up 18 offensive rebounds, and Houston took 13 more free throws than Denver making 24/28.

Every Nuggets player scored but none more than the 19 by Nikola Jokic, who recorded a triple-double (19 points, 10 assists and 12 rebounds).

Key Player – Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets v Dallas Mavericks

Center Nikola Jokic has a complete game, averaging 19.4 points, 6.4 assists and 10 rebounds. This season Jokic is one of just two Nuggets' players to play in all 44 of the team's games.

With Jamal Murray, Garry Harris and Paul Millsap missing from Denver's lineup because of injury, Jokic will need to step up his offensive production.

Nuggets predicted lineup

Monte Morris, Will Barton, Nikola Jokic, Torrey Craig, Jerami Grant

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans, who are 17-28 this season, have finally been able to give their fans something to cheer. Their rookie sensation Zion Williams made his first regular-season appearance in a Pelicans uniform Wednesday during a 121-117 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Williamson scored 22 in 18 minutes during the four-point loss, and grabbed seven rebounds. The Pelicans are 2-3 in their last five home games but just 8-14 when playing at home overall.

Key Player – Brandon Ingram

San Antonio Spurs v New Orleans Pelicans

The 2019-20 season has been kind to Brandon Ingram. While he has missed five of the Pelicans' 45 games he is their leading scorer, averaging 25.5 points in 34.7 minutes a game. In the final year of his four-year rookie deal and without a contract extension, this season's production is the best scoring average of Ingram's career.

Pelicans predicted lineup

Jrue Holiday, Lonzo Ball. Zion Williamson, Derrick Favors, Brandon Ingram

Nuggets vs Pelicans Match Prediction

The Denver Nuggets are 13-8 while playing on the road while the New Orleans Pelicans are just 8-14 at home. The Pelicans are also 2-3 in their last five home games, and the Nuggets are 4-1 in their last five road games.

The Pelicans appear to be the healthier team with Zion Williamson returning to the lineup in Wednesday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs. They may catch a break with the Nuggets team depth tested by having six players sidelined with injury, including Jamal Murray and Paul Millsap.

The Nuggets, however, could benefit from the Pelicans sloppy play as the home side commit an average of 15.6 turnovers per game. Despite their injury troubles, the Nuggets remain a top-four team in the Western Conference - and they do have significant young talent to rely upon.

The Nuggets should win in New Orleans.

Where to watch Nuggets vs Pelicans?

You can stream the game live online with NBA League Pass. The game can be watched on TV on Fox Sports New Orleans and Altitude 2.