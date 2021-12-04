Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will face the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday following a humbling loss to the Orlando Magic.
Denver wasted a big first half, taking a 63-47 halftime lead before getting thrashed the rest of the way in a 108-103 road loss Wednesday. The Nuggets (10-11) will try to avoid another second-half meltdown against the New York Knicks (11-11), who have struggled defensively at home.
New York was in a similar situation against the Chicago Bulls, but could not pull off the same impressive escape. The New York Knicks erased a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter but committed critical errors that doomed the comeback as Chicago won 119-115 Thursday at the Garden.
The New York Knicks have lost back-to-back games since removing Kemba Walker from the rotation. The goal was to be better on both ends of the floor without the Bronx native, but they have yet to find a win. The losses, however, came against the Eastern Conference's top two teams. They fell 112-110 in a thriller Tuesday at the Brooklyn Nets.
Denver Nuggets Injury Report
The adversity keeps coming for the Denver Nuggets. Just days after MVP Nikola Jokic returned, they placed Bol Bol, Hyland Bones and Austin Rivers on the injury report. The players are under the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
Jamal Murray (knee), P.J. Dozier (ACL) and Michael Porter Jr. (back) are all recovering from injuries.
New York Knicks Injury Report
The New York Knicks have upgraded RJ Barrett from questionable to probable after suffering from a non-Covid illness. Jericho Sims is questionable for the same reason, while Nerlens Noel (knee) is also questionable.
Miles McBride and Luka Samanic have been assigned to the G-League.
Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks:
Predicted Lineups
Denver Nuggets
Coach Mike Malone has reshuffled his roster again with those getting placed under health and safety protocols. Monte Morris will be the nominal point guard, with Nikola Jokic handling the main playmaking duties despite starting at center.
Will Barton resumes his shooting guard duties.. The two forward spots will be taken by Jeff Green and Aaron Gordon.
New York Knicks
If RJ Barrett is cleared to play, he will likely take his small forward spot alongside Julius Randle at power forward. Alec Burks will continue his point guard duties after being made the starter by Tom Thibodeau before the Brooklyn Nets game.
Evan Fournier is at shooting guard, while Mitchell Robinson will be the starting center.
Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks:
Starting 5s
Denver Nuggets
Point Guard - Montee Morris | Shooting Guard - Will Barton | Small Forward - Jeff Green | Power Forward - Aaron Gordon | Center - Nikola Jokic
New York Knicks
Point Guard - Alec Burks | Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier | Small Forward - RJ Barrett | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Mitchell Robinson