Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10, 2025

It’s a quick rematch between two of the Western Conference’s elite as the OKC Thunder host the Denver Nuggets for the second straight game on Monday. The two teams faced off on Sunday, with the Thunder cruising to a dominant 127-103 victory.

In that showdown, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander outshined fellow MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, exploding for 40 points while Jokic finished with 24.

The No. 1-seeded Thunder enter Monday’s matchup on a seven-game winning streak, while the No. 3 Nuggets look to avoid consecutive losses. This game is part of Monday’s 12-game NBA slate.

Here’s a preview of the Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder game, scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET at Paycom Center in Oklahoma.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Nuggets (+277) vs Thunder (-350)

Spread: Nuggets +8.5 (-110) vs Thunder -8.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Nuggets o239.5 (-110) vs Thunder u239.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder preview

This will be the fourth meeting of the season between these teams, with OKC winning two of the previous three, including Sunday’s blowout.

Since this is the second game of a back-to-back, Sunday’s matchup gives the best indication of how things could unfold. The Thunder started slow, falling behind by 11 in the first quarter, but quickly rallied to make it a tight battle heading into halftime.

By the fourth quarter, OKC had completely taken over, extending the lead to as big as 24 as their league-best defense smothered the Nuggets.

Both teams were close to full strength. The Nuggets were missing only Julian Strawther and DaRon Holmes II, while the Thunder were without Ajay Mitchell and Nikola Topic, in addition to their G League call-ups.

Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein proved to be crucial in limiting Jokic while also combining for 24 points, 19 rebounds and four blocks — all of which came from Holmgren.

For the Thunder to extend their winning streak, they’ll need to start faster. They shot just 34.2% from 3 on Sunday, with Gilgeous-Alexander going just 2-for-11 from deep, and improving that efficiency will be key.

As for the Nuggets, they need to replicate their strong defensive start from the first quarter before OKC found its rhythm. Denver has to dictate the tone defensively and prevent the Thunder from going on extended runs.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups

Nuggets

G - Jamal Murray | G - Christian Braun | F - Michael Porter Jr. | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic

Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Jalen Williams | F - Lu Dort | F - Chet Holmgren | C - Isaiah Hartenstein

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder betting props

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 32.5 points – Take the over and expect another statement game from him.

Nikola Jokic O/U 25.5 points – Bet the over and expect a bounce-back game from him.

Lu Dort O/U 8.5 points – Take the over.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder prediction

OKC found the winning formula in the fourth quarter on Sunday, breaking the game wide open. Given that this is a back-to-back, the younger, fresher Thunder should have the energy edge once again.

Expect the Thunder to control the pace, cover the spread, and extend their winning streak with another statement victory.

Our prediction: Thunder win by 20.

