Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9, 2025

Two of the Western Conference’s premier teams collide in Sunday’s Denver Nuggets vs. OKC Thunder showdown. Featuring MVP contenders Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, both squads enter the game as the top two seeds in the West. The No. 1 Thunder are riding a six-game winning streak, while the No. 2 Nuggets have won two in a row.

This afternoon matchup will tip off an eight-game NBA slate for Sunday.

Here’s a preview of the Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder game, scheduled to tip off at 1 p.m. ET at Paycom Center in Oklahoma.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Nuggets (+242) vs Thunder (-302)

Spread: Nuggets +7.5 (-110) vs Thunder -7.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Nuggets o241.5 (-110) vs Thunder u241.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder preview

This marks the third meeting of the season between these teams, with each winning one of the previous two matchups.

Both teams come in relatively healthy. The Nuggets will be without Julian Strawther and DaRon Holmes II, while Aaron Gordon is listed as probable.

The Thunder, who rested most of their starters in their last game against the Portland Trail Blazers but still secured a dominant win, will have most of their roster back, including Chet Holmgren.

This will be OKC’s first matchup against the Nuggets with both Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein available to defend Jokic.

Offensively, these teams have been among the league’s best over the last 10 games, ranking No. 2 (Denver) and No. 3 (OKC) in offensive rating. The Thunder’s defense has slipped slightly from its early-season dominance but remains formidable, boasting a plus-9.3 net rating in the last 10 games — the third-best in the NBA.

A marquee matchup looms between the two MVP frontrunners. Jokic, averaging 28.9 points, 12.9 rebounds and 10.6 assists this season, is coming off the NBA’s first-ever 30/20/20 game in Denver’s overtime win against Phoenix on Friday.

Meanwhile, Gilgeous-Alexander has been an offensive force, averaging 32.8 ppg, 6.2 apg and 5.1 rpg. He’s been on fire to start March, dropping 31, 51 and 41 points in his last three outings.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups

Nuggets

G - Jamal Murray | G - Christian Braun | F - Michael Porter Jr. | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic

Thunder

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Jalen Williams | F - Lu Dort | F - Chet Holmgren | C - Isaiah Hartenstein

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder betting props

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 31.5 points – Take the over and expect him to take over.

Nikola Jokic O/U 26.5 points – Bet the under; OKC’s twin towers could make scoring tougher for him.

Denver Nuggets vs OKC Thunder prediction

The Thunder should extend their winning streak, especially with their starters well-rested against a Nuggets team coming off an overtime battle. This could serve as a preview of a deep playoff matchup, adding to the excitement — especially with the teams set to meet again on Monday.

For Sunday’s contest, our prediction: Thunder win by 15.

