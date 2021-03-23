Denver Nuggets vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Match Preview - March 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Orlando Magic will lock horns with the Denver Nuggets at the Amway Center tonight with the intent to bounce back from their recent 96-112 loss to the Boston Celtics. The Magic are in second-last spot in the Eastern Conference standings with a 14-28 record. Meanwhile, the Nuggets are fifth in the West, courtesy of a 25-17 record.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Tuesday, March 23rd; 7:00 PM ET (Wednesday, March 24th; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando

Denver Nuggets Preview

Off to Orlando ✈️ pic.twitter.com/GcbrPVe0kA — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 22, 2021

The Denver Nuggets' three-game win streak was brought to an end by the young New Orleans Pelicans side on Sunday, where they ended up losing the match by a scoreline of 108-113. Apart from this shock defeat, the Denver Nuggets have looked in good form lately, winning eight of their last 10 games.

Advertisement

The Nuggets have been one of the best offenses in the league this season, averaging 115.9 points per game, the NBA's fourth-best mark. They have been moving the ball around quite well, tallying 27 assists per match.

Michael Porter Jr. has been a key part of this smooth offense, as he has put up 16 points and seven rebounds per game.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Chicago Bulls v Denver Nuggets

It won't be controversial to suggest that Nikola Jokic has been the front-runner for the MVP award until this point of the campaign. The big Serbian has averaged 27 points, 11 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game on an incredible 42.5% shooting from deep, along with 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

Jokic was elected as an NBA All-Star for the third consecutive year. But despite racking up individual accolades, it is safe to assume that both the Joker and the Denver Nuggets' eyes will be on the Larry O'Brien Championship this season.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G- Jamal Murray, G- Will Barton, F- Michael Porter Jr., F- Paul Millsap, C- Nikola Jokic

Advertisement

Also Read: NBA Rumors: Jarrett Allen could receive offers from 4 teams in the upcoming off-season

Orlando Magic Preview

Except for a shock win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, the Orlando Magic have been in dismal form for the past month. The Magic's aforementioned victory over Brooklyn was their only win in the last 11 games, and it looks like the team is headed towards the NBA lottery.

The Orlando Magic have been the second-worst offense in the 2019/20 campaign, averaging just 104.5 points per game. Their statistics on the defensive side of the ball are poor as well, as they are putting up just 4.1 blocks and 6.7 steals per game.

It is also reflected in the fact that they average the most personal fouls per game, giving away 16.8 of them.

Key Player - Nikola Vucevic

Advertisement

Brooklyn Nets v Orlando Magic

Nikola Vucevic has been a popular subject of recent NBA trade rumors, which are mostly coming up because of the Orlando Magic's poor performances. Vucevic has shined despite the Florida-based franchise's troubles, tallying 24.6 points, 3.8 assists, and 11.8 rebounds per game.

He is also helping his team on the defensive side of the ball, averaging 1 steal and 0.6 blocks per match.

Vucevic has also been efficient from the field, shooting 48% overall and 40% from downtown. The Orlando Magic's slim chances of winning tonight will rest on Nikola Vucevic shoulders, who will be coming up against another brilliant European Center, Nikola Jokic.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G- Michael Carter Williams, G- Evan Fournier, F-Aaron Gordon, F-Al-Farouq Aminu, C- Nikola Vucevic

Nuggets vs. Magic Match Prediction

The Denver Nuggets are clear-cut favorites to win this game. They have an efficient offense that has unlocked some stingy defenses this year. This leaves the undermanned Orlando Magic in a position in which they will have to pull something special from their bag to defeat last year's Western Conference finalists.

Where to Watch Nuggets vs. Magic

The Denver Nuggets vs. Orlando Magic game will be available on ALT Network and Fox Sports Florida. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

Also Read: Top 3 players linked with the LA Clippers | NBA Trade Deadline 2021