Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - March 14th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will continue their homestand when they host the Denver Nuggets at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday, Mar. 14.

The Nuggets (40-28) are coming off a 127-115 loss against the Toronto Raptors for their second consecutive loss at home. Meanwhile, the 76ers are coming off a 116-114 OT win against the Orlando Magic. The second seeds in the East are now 41-25 on the season.

Denver will look to sweep the 76ers in Philadelphia. The battle between two of the best centers in the NBA could be an epic one.

Match Details

Fixture - Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Monday, Mar. 14, 2022; 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, Mar. 15, 2022; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA.

Denver Nuggets Preview

Golden State Warriors vs Denver Nuggets

Although the Denver Nuggets had a fairly successful run of games last week, they have now endured consecutive losses.

The loss against the Raptors was a fairly close matchup for most of the game, with Denver heading into the fourth quarter with a six-point lead. Unfortunately, their poor execution meant they were outscored in the fourth quarter by 18 points.

William Lou @william_lou how did the raptors shut down nikola jokic (0 points in 4th quarter) without a 7 footer, while going on a 17-3 run, to win the game?



film review: how did the raptors shut down nikola jokic (0 points in 4th quarter) without a 7 footer, while going on a 17-3 run, to win the game? film review: https://t.co/e9YBqpe7LC

Although Nikola Jokic had another tremendous performance, the Nuggets only saw three other players notch double-digit scoring to complement their superstar.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris | G - Davon Reed | F - Will Barton | F - Jeff Green | C - Nikola Jokic.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Andre Drummond closely guards Joel Embiid.

Coming off a win against the Orlando Magic, the Philadelphia 76ers notched up their third win in five games. However, their win against Orlando was anything but impressive.

With a lineup consisting of superstar duo Joel Embiid and James Harden, the 76ers are one of the best teams in the league. As an offensive powerhouse also featuring Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris, Philadelphia disappointed down the stretch against Orlando.

NBA @NBA 35 PTS, 16 REB, 7 AST, 2 BLK



Down by 12 points at the half, 35 PTS, 16 REB, 7 AST, 2 BLKDown by 12 points at the half, @JoelEmbiid led the @sixers to a comeback pouring in 23 points in the second-half and overtime! 🔔 35 PTS, 16 REB, 7 AST, 2 BLK 🔔Down by 12 points at the half, @JoelEmbiid led the @sixers to a comeback pouring in 23 points in the second-half and overtime! https://t.co/HRQYxhskAF

After fighting back from a 15-point deficit, the 76ers closed the gap in the fourth quarter. With over three minutes remaining, both teams endured a scoring drought as the game went to OT. Although Philadelphia won, they need to improve their performance.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Maxey | G - James Harden | F - Matisse Thybulle | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid.

Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Odds & Spreads

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Denver Nuggets 40-28 +122 Over 219.5 (-110) +2.5 (-110) Philadelphia 76ers 41-25 -144 Under 219.5 (-110) -2.5 (-110)

The oddsmakers favor the Philadelphia 76ers in this matchup because of their momentum and homecourt advantage. Although both teams have injured players, the Nuggets could be inconvenienced by Aaron Gordon's injury-enforced absence.

The 76ers combo of Embiid and Harden makes them one of the most potent duos in the league. With immense offensive firepower in their ranks, Philadelphia are expected to win.

Odds Sourced From: FanDuel SB

Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Tips

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have a 20-15 record on the road. The Nuggets have an offensive rating of 116.4 in March. Nikola Jokic is averaging 26.4 points, 13.7 rebounds and 9.1 assists in his last 10 games.

Click here to bet on the Denver Nuggets winning by more than 2 points against the 76ers.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are tied for second place in the Eastern Conference. Joel Embiid is coming off a performance of 35 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists against Orlando. Embiid is averaging 29.7 points per game this season.

Click here to bet on Joel Embiid scoring the first basket of the game against the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs 76ers Match Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers' matchup at home against the Denver Nuggets may not be as cut and dry as it appears to be. Although the 76ers homecourt advantage puts them in a good position to win, the Nuggets are an incredibly tenacious team.

With a 20-15 away record, Denver has fared well on the road. Considering their 1-0 lead against the 76ers in their season series, Denver has seen Jokic get the better of Embiid before.

Harden is a major boost to Philadelphia's roster, but Denver could look to take advantage of the 76ers' stagnating offense.

While the game could go either way, it is a lot difficult to bet against the 76ers on their home floor.

Click here to be on the Nuggets vs 76ers game.

Where to watch the Nuggets vs 76ers game?

The Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. The game will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can listen to the game by tuning into 97.5 The Fanatic.

Edited by Bhargav