  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Denver Nuggets
  • Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Jan. 31 | 2024-25 NBA season

Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Jan. 31 | 2024-25 NBA season

By Tristan Rawcliffe
Modified Jan 31, 2025 13:00 GMT
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn
Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Jan. 31 | 2024-25 NBA season (Image Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images)

The Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers match up on Friday for the second and final time this season. The Nuggets will look to sweep the shorthanded Sixers 2-0 in their season series after securing a 144-109 blowout home victory on Jan. 21.

Denver (28-19) enters Friday on a three-game losing skid, most recently falling 122-112 during Wednesday's road clash against the New York Knicks. A win would mark the Nikola Jokic-led squad's first of its five-game road trip.

youtube-cover
also-read-trending Trending

Conversely, Philly (19-27) is trending upward, riding a four-game winning streak. It dispatched the Sacramento Kings 117-104 at home on Wednesday, with star guard Tyrese Maxey extending his career-best streak of 25-plus-point outings to 12.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

youtube-cover

Nevertheless, the Nuggets are nine-point betting favorites, with Jokic projected to capitalize on the Sixers' undermanned frontcourt.

Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers injury reports

Denver Nuggets injury report

The Nuggets are projected to operate at near-full capacity on Friday, as only two players are listed on their injury report. Forward Vlatko Cancar (knee) and rookie big man DaRon Holmes II (Achilles) remain out with long-term injuries, with Holmes sidelined until next season.

Philadelphia 76ers injury report

As for the Sixers, they have a litany of injuries, with several high-profile players inactive. Superstar center Joel Embiid (knee) and star wing Paul George (finger) have been ruled out, leaving Maxey as the only member of the team's Big 3 available.

The same goes for forwards KJ Martin (foot) and Caleb Martin (hip), and veteran big man Andre Drummond (toe). Meanwhile, rookie guard Jared McCain (knee) remains done for the season.

Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers predicted starting lineups and depth charts

Denver Nuggets predicted starting lineup and depth chart

PG: Russell Westbrook SG: Jamal Murray SF: Michael Porter Jr. PF: Aaron Gordon C: Nikola Jokic

Position1st Unit2nd Unit3rd Unit4th Unit
Point GuardRussell WestbrookJalen PickettTrey Alexander
Shooting GuardJamal MurrayJulian Strawther
Small ForwardMichael Porter Jr.Christian BraunVlatko Cancar (O)
Power ForwardAaron GordonPeyton WatsonHunter Tyson
CenterNikola JokicDeAndre JordanZeke NnajiDaRon Holmes II (O)

Philadelphia 76ers predicted starting lineup and depth chart

PG: Tyrese Maxey SG: Kelly Oubre Jr. SF: Eric Gordon PF: Justin Edwards C: Guerschon Yabusele

Position1st Unit2nd Unit3rd Unit4th Unit
Point GuardTyrese MaxeyKyle LowryReggie JacksonJeff Dowtin Jr.
Shooting GuardKelly Oubre Jr.Eric GordonRicky Council IVJared McCain (O)
Small ForwardPaul George (O)Justin Edwards
Power ForwardCaleb Martin (O)Guerschon Yabusele
CenterJoel Embiid (O)Andre Drummond (O)Adem BonaPete Nance

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers?

Friday's showdown between Denver and Philly is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The contest will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and locally on NBCS-PH and ALT. It can also be streamed on NBA League Pass and Fubo.

Also Read: Nuggets Trade Rumors: Plotting realistic pathway to Nikola Jokić and Co. landing $215M former All-Star or ex-Laker

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Tristan Rawcliffe
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी