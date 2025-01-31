Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Jan. 31 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers match up on Friday for the second and final time this season. The Nuggets will look to sweep the shorthanded Sixers 2-0 in their season series after securing a 144-109 blowout home victory on Jan. 21.

Denver (28-19) enters Friday on a three-game losing skid, most recently falling 122-112 during Wednesday's road clash against the New York Knicks. A win would mark the Nikola Jokic-led squad's first of its five-game road trip.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Conversely, Philly (19-27) is trending upward, riding a four-game winning streak. It dispatched the Sacramento Kings 117-104 at home on Wednesday, with star guard Tyrese Maxey extending his career-best streak of 25-plus-point outings to 12.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Nevertheless, the Nuggets are nine-point betting favorites, with Jokic projected to capitalize on the Sixers' undermanned frontcourt.

Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers injury reports

Denver Nuggets injury report

The Nuggets are projected to operate at near-full capacity on Friday, as only two players are listed on their injury report. Forward Vlatko Cancar (knee) and rookie big man DaRon Holmes II (Achilles) remain out with long-term injuries, with Holmes sidelined until next season.

Philadelphia 76ers injury report

As for the Sixers, they have a litany of injuries, with several high-profile players inactive. Superstar center Joel Embiid (knee) and star wing Paul George (finger) have been ruled out, leaving Maxey as the only member of the team's Big 3 available.

The same goes for forwards KJ Martin (foot) and Caleb Martin (hip), and veteran big man Andre Drummond (toe). Meanwhile, rookie guard Jared McCain (knee) remains done for the season.

Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers predicted starting lineups and depth charts

Denver Nuggets predicted starting lineup and depth chart

PG: Russell Westbrook SG: Jamal Murray SF: Michael Porter Jr. PF: Aaron Gordon C: Nikola Jokic

Position 1st Unit 2nd Unit 3rd Unit 4th Unit Point Guard Russell Westbrook Jalen Pickett Trey Alexander

Shooting Guard Jamal Murray Julian Strawther

Small Forward Michael Porter Jr. Christian Braun Vlatko Cancar (O) Power Forward Aaron Gordon Peyton Watson Hunter Tyson

Center Nikola Jokic DeAndre Jordan Zeke Nnaji DaRon Holmes II (O)

Philadelphia 76ers predicted starting lineup and depth chart

PG: Tyrese Maxey SG: Kelly Oubre Jr. SF: Eric Gordon PF: Justin Edwards C: Guerschon Yabusele

Position 1st Unit 2nd Unit 3rd Unit 4th Unit Point Guard Tyrese Maxey Kyle Lowry Reggie Jackson Jeff Dowtin Jr. Shooting Guard Kelly Oubre Jr. Eric Gordon Ricky Council IV Jared McCain (O) Small Forward Paul George (O) Justin Edwards Power Forward Caleb Martin (O) Guerschon Yabusele

Center Joel Embiid (O) Andre Drummond (O) Adem Bona Pete Nance

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers?

Friday's showdown between Denver and Philly is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The contest will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and locally on NBCS-PH and ALT. It can also be streamed on NBA League Pass and Fubo.

Also Read: Nuggets Trade Rumors: Plotting realistic pathway to Nikola Jokić and Co. landing $215M former All-Star or ex-Laker

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.