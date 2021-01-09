Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - January 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The 3-5 Denver Nuggets will take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday in what is expected to be a high-scoring NBA game. Both teams' offenses have been in superb form so far, and fans can expect a barrage of three-pointers.

While the Nuggets have been sub-par overall this season, the 76ers have shown that they are one of the prime candidates for the NBA championship.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers

Date and Time: Saturday, January 9th, 4:00 PM ET (Sunday, January 10th, 1:30 AM IST)

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets have been prolific offensively but have struggled badly on the defensive end in the 2020/21 NBA season.

Advertisement

Nikola Jokic has carried the team on his shoulders so far, but he will have an uphill task on Saturday as he will be up against one of the best defensive bigs in the league, Joel Embiid.

Head coach Mike Malone will need an overall team effort from the Denver Nuggets if they want to clinch this game, with the Philadelphia 76ers currently in red hot form.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Dallas Mavericks v Denver Nuggets

Advertisement

Serbian big Nikola Jokic is averaging a triple double per game this season, which goes to show how much the Denver Nuggets are dependent on him for offense creation.

Jovic is leading the team in scoring with 25.9 points per game. The Nuggets will be hoping that he continues his good form against the Philadelphia 76ers, who are one of the best defensive teams in the league.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G- Jamal Murray, G- Gary Harris, F- Michael Porter Jr., F- Paul Millsap, C- Nikola Jokic

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Making a case for and against Toronto Raptors going after James Harden

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing their last game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite the loss, the 76ers have been in formidable form this season and have been brushing aside opponents with ease.

With his first steal tonight, @sixers @MatisseThybulle now has 100 for his career. He has 29 more steals than any other player from the 2019 draft class.



h/t @Stathead — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) January 8, 2021

New head coach Doc Rivers has instilled a winning mentality among his players, which is translating to brilliant on-court performances.

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have been stellar so far, and the Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to clinch their 8th win when they take on the Nuggets on Saturday.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Advertisement

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four

Cameroonian big Joel Embiid has been in scintillating form this season, averaging 25 points and 11 boards per game.

The dominant center has made his presence felt on both ends of the court, which has resulted in opposition sending double teams at him.

Embiid will once again be the main man against the Denver Nuggets, who have occasionally struggled to contain centers this season.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G- Ben Simmons, G- Shake Milton, F- Matisse Thybulle, F- Tobias Harris, C- Joel Embiid

Nuggets vs 76ers Match Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers have been dominating opposition since Game 1. However, their recent loss against to the Brooklyn Nets shows that Doc Rivers' men can be defeated with a good game plan.

The Denver Nuggets will have to be aggressive against Joel Embiid and co., and an upset could be on the cards.

The 76ers also have several players listed as questionable due to health and safety protocols, which could make things easier for the Nuggets.

Where to watch Nuggets vs 76ers

The Denver Nuggets-Philadelphia 76ers game will be broadcast live on NBA TV. Fans can also live-stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: 5 teams that should look to acquire James Harden before the NBA trade deadline