Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Phoenix Suns will play the Denver Nuggets at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on Wednesday. It will be the first matchup of the 2021-22 season for the second and third-seeded teams in the Western Conference last campaign.

The Phoenix Suns fared better than the Denver Nuggets during the playoffs. Led by the duo of Devin Booker and Chris Paul, the Valley of the Suns reached the Finals. They slayed the LA Lakers, their upcoming opponents Denver Nuggets and then the LA Clippers to make the Finals. This season, they will try to replicate the exploits of their 2020-21 season.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets did not reach the NBA Finals, but enjoyed another successful season by reaching the Western Conference semi-finals. The team with reigning MVP Nikola Jokic is capable of beating any other team on their day.

This game, scheduled to be played at 10:00 PM ET, should be a highly entertaining battle between two of the best teams in the league.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind Here’s Jamal Murray today after Nuggets practice. Here’s Jamal Murray today after Nuggets practice. https://t.co/wJUEu8evr1

Jamal Murray tore his ACL in April 2020 while playing against the Golden State Warriors. His injury ended his hopes of continuing the season, forcing the Nuggets to soldier on without his brilliant playmaking skills. Murray will remain out of the season for at least the first half of the 2021-22 regular season. That's because an ACL tear takes at least nine to ten months to heal.

The other player on their injury list, Vlatko Cancar, remains probable after recovering from a hip strain. However, the chances of his appearance at the Footprint Center remain low, as most of the Nuggets players, barring Murray, are available to play on Wednesday.

Player Name Status Reason Vlatko Cancar Probable Left Hip Sprain Jamal Murray Out ACL recover

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Phoenix Suns will begin their campaign after a highly productive preseason. They won three of their four games, thrashing the Portland Trail Blazers and the LA Lakers.

After being diagnosed with COVID-19 in the final weeks of September, Devin Booker missed training camp and media day,and the first three preseason games. His availability for the first game of the regular season is relieving for the Phoenix Suns. However, Dario Saric, who tore his ACL in game 1 of the NBA Finals, will continue to remain out indefinitely.

Player Name Status Reason Dario Saric Out Right ACL surgery

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Lineups

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets have an outstanding big man playmaker in Nikola Jokic, and will try to use him in the best way possible against the Phoenix Suns.

As a center, Jokic cannot win the game by himself, so Michael Malone may incorporate Michael Porter Jr and Aaron Gordon in the frontcourt to assist the MVP. The backcourt could be made up of Bones Hyland and Monte Morris.

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix have one of the best playmakers of the decade on their side. Chris Paul, aka the Point God, is capable of destroying rivals, thanks to his finessed pick-and-roll abilities and unstoppable offensive plays. With Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton on his side, CP3 can easily turn the tide of games.

Paul and Booker could make up the backcourt, while Ayton, Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder start as the frontcourt players.

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

Denver Nuggets

Point Guard - Monte Morris | Shooting Guard - Bones Hyland | Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr | Power Forward - Aaron Gordon | Center - Nikola Jokic.

Also Read

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - Deandre Ayton.

Edited by Bhargav