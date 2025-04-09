Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9, 2025

Two Western Conference teams jockeying for playoff positioning square off Wednesday as the Denver Nuggets travel to face the Sacramento Kings. The matchup follows major changes in Denver’s leadership, with both coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth being dismissed.
Despite the internal shakeup in Denver's coaching and front office ranks, the Nuggets head into the game as slight favorites.
Here’s a preview of the Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings game, scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings Preview and Odds
Moneyline: Nuggets (-160) vs Kings (+135)
Spread: Nuggets -3.5 (-110) vs Kings +3.5 (-110)
Total (O/U): Nuggets o234.5 (-110) vs Kings u234.5 (-110)
Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings preview
Denver enters the game following a dramatic front office and coaching overhaul, coming with only three regular season games remaining. The Nuggets have yet to win in April, having suffered losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers.
That skid has dropped them to the No. 5 seed in the West, holding a 47-32 record tied with seeds 4 through 7.
Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings have been trending upward, riding a three-game win streak and securing a spot in the play-in tournament. They're pushing to maintain their momentum, as they’ll need to win two straight games in the play-in to secure a playoff berth.
For Denver, Jamal Murray is listed as doubtful. For the Kings, Malik Monk and Jake LaRavia are ruled out, while Keegan Murray is questionable.
Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings predicted starting lineups
Nuggets
G - Jalen Pickett | G - Christian Braun | F - Michael Porter Jr. | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic
Kings
G - Keon Ellis | G - Zach LaVine | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Trey Lyles | C - Domantas Sabonis
Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.
Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings betting props
- Nikola Jokic O/U 31.5 points – Take the over.
- DeMar DeRozan O/U 23.5 points – Take the over.
- Zach LaVine O/U 22.5 points – Take the over.
- Domantas Sabonis O/U 19.5 points – Take the over.
Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings prediction
Though the Nuggets come into the game as slight favorites, the Kings’ offense could prove too much for them during this rocky stretch. Expect Sacramento to take advantage of Denver’s recent struggles and pull off the upset.
Our prediction: Kings win by 12.
