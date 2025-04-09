Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9, 2025

Two Western Conference teams jockeying for playoff positioning square off Wednesday as the Denver Nuggets travel to face the Sacramento Kings. The matchup follows major changes in Denver’s leadership, with both coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth being dismissed.

Ad

Despite the internal shakeup in Denver's coaching and front office ranks, the Nuggets head into the game as slight favorites.

Here’s a preview of the Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings game, scheduled to tip off at 10 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Nuggets (-160) vs Kings (+135)

Spread: Nuggets -3.5 (-110) vs Kings +3.5 (-110)

Ad

Trending

Total (O/U): Nuggets o234.5 (-110) vs Kings u234.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings preview

Denver enters the game following a dramatic front office and coaching overhaul, coming with only three regular season games remaining. The Nuggets have yet to win in April, having suffered losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers.

Ad

That skid has dropped them to the No. 5 seed in the West, holding a 47-32 record tied with seeds 4 through 7.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings have been trending upward, riding a three-game win streak and securing a spot in the play-in tournament. They're pushing to maintain their momentum, as they’ll need to win two straight games in the play-in to secure a playoff berth.

For Denver, Jamal Murray is listed as doubtful. For the Kings, Malik Monk and Jake LaRavia are ruled out, while Keegan Murray is questionable.

Ad

Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings predicted starting lineups

Nuggets

G - Jalen Pickett | G - Christian Braun | F - Michael Porter Jr. | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic

Kings

G - Keon Ellis | G - Zach LaVine | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Trey Lyles | C - Domantas Sabonis

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings betting props

Ad

Nikola Jokic O/U 31.5 points – Take the over.

DeMar DeRozan O/U 23.5 points – Take the over.

Zach LaVine O/U 22.5 points – Take the over.

Domantas Sabonis O/U 19.5 points – Take the over.

Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings prediction

Though the Nuggets come into the game as slight favorites, the Kings’ offense could prove too much for them during this rocky stretch. Expect Sacramento to take advantage of Denver’s recent struggles and pull off the upset.

Our prediction: Kings win by 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.