Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction and Betting Tips | Dec. 2, 2023

The Denver Nuggets are set to face the Sacramento Kings in an NBA regular-season game on Saturday, Dec. 2. It will be the first matchup between the two teams this season, even as the Nuggets look to extend their winning streak to five straight games.

The Kings are in the third game of their current home stand, in which they split their first two assignments.

Conversely, the Nuggets are in their second straight road game and third in the last four.

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Preview, betting tips, and predictions

The Denver Nuggets (14-6) will play the Sacramento Kings (10-7) on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 10 p.m. Eastern Time at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. While there will be no television coverage of the game, it will be available live on NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Nuggets (+150) vs. Kings (-170)

Spread: Nuggets +4.5 (-110) vs. Kings -4.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Nuggets (o233.0) vs. Kings (u233.0)

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Preview

The Nuggets are currently riding on a four-game winning streak with wins against the slumping San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers and rising forces Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns.

The Kings, on the other hand, lost at home to the Clippers after back-to-back wins against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors.

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Predicted starting lineups

The Kings will likely go with Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, Domantas Sabonis, De'Aaron Fox and Chris Duarte against the Bucks.

On the other hand, it remains to be seen if the Nuggets will activate usual starters Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon against the Kings. Murray sat out their game with the Suns after injuring his ankle against the Rockets, while Gordon missed four straight games already.

Denver will probably start Nikola Jokic, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Michael Porter Jr.. Still, it remains to be seen if the team will keep Reggie Jackson and Justin Holiday in the starting five or go for Murray and Gordon.

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Key Players and Betting Tips

Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox, the Kings' 1-2 punch, are projected to go above their current points props according to Points Bet and Bet MGM, respectively.

Interestingly, there is not much information on the props projection for the Nuggets' key players.

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Predictions

The betting line opened with the Kings as -175 favorites to beat the Nuggets (+155 underdogs), which is given since it will be in Sacramento.

The spread betting line is projecting a close win with the Kings as -4.5 favorites. The betting line for the total score is currently at the draw point of 233.0.

However, considering that the Nuggets won their last four games even without two-thirds of their Big 3, it might be fine to cast your bet on them.