Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - January 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Denver Nuggets will face the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center in what is expected to be an enthralling NBA clash tonight.

The Nuggets are in red hot form and will enter this game looking for their sixth straight win after a slow start to the season.

The Spurs, on the other hand, will be aiming to continue their winning ways when they host the Nuggets in their home arena.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date and Time: Friday 29th January, 8:30 PM ET (Saturday, 30th Jan, 7:00 AM IST).

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

Denver Nuggets Preview

Since losing to the Utah Jazz on 17th January, the Denver Nuggets have been one of the best teams in the NBA. Mike Malone's men have overcome their initial struggles on the defensive end and look like a unit that will finish in the top playoff berths in a highly competitive Western Conference.

They have been one of the best offenses this season, averaging 116.4 points per game, which is the third-highest in the league. They are also dominating the boards, averaging 11.6 offensive rebounds per game. These two factors have helped them concoct a winning formula, which they should be able to repeat tonight.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic will need to have a big game for the Denver Nuggets tonight

Serbian big Nikola Jokic has been a menace for opposing teams this campaign, averaging 25.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game. The Joker is also taking care of the proceedings on the defensive end, as he is averaging 1.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Very few teams are as dependent on their talisman as the Nuggets are on Jokic, and his teammates will be expecting him to have another big game tonight at the AT&T Center.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G- Jamal Murray, G- Gary Harris, F- Will Barton, F- Paul Millsap, C- Nikola Jokic.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs have had a mixed bag of results due to inconsistent performances this season, which explains their 10-8 record. However, they are fifth in the Western Conference following back-to-back wins against the Washington Wizards and the Boston Celtics.

The Spurs' goal in the last few seasons has been to clinch a postseason spot, and a win against fellow playoff hopefuls Denver Nuggets would certainly help in that regard.

Key Player- DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan has put in impressive performances for the San Antonio Spurs this season

4-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan has been in good form this season. He is averaging 20.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game for the San Antonio Spurs. He is also taking good care of the ball and is turning it over 1.8 times per game.

Along with his superb offensive production, DeRozan is averaging a steal and 0.5 blocks per game. He will likely be the San Antonio Spurs' trump card when they take on the Denver Nuggets.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G Dejounte Murray, G Lonnie Walker IV, F DeMar DeRozan, F K. Johnson, C LaMarcus Aldridge.

Nuggets vs Spurs Match Prediction

The Denver Nuggets have been in inspired form, and it won't be a surprise to see them cross the 120-point mark against the San Antonio Spurs tonight.

The Spurs don't have enough firepower to counter the Nuggets, and this game could end up in the favor of Nikola Jokic and co.

Where to watch Nuggets vs Spurs

The local coverage of the Denver Nuggets-San Antonio Spurs game will be available on ALT Network and Fox Sports South West- San Antonio. The game will also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.

