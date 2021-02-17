Denver Nuggets vs Washington Wizards Prediction & Match Preview - February 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Denver Nuggets will continue their road trip with a visit to the Capital One Arena to take on the Washington Wizards in a 2020-21 NBA season encounter.

The Wizards, who have witnessed a turnaround in form in the past week, are currently second from the bottom in the East. Meanwhile, despite Nikola Jokic's heroics, the Nuggets are 7th in the Western Conference.

Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets vs Washington Wizards | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 17th, 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, February 18th, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

Denver Nuggets Preview

Joker and Jamal combined for 68 points in the loss.

The Denver Nuggets were given a reality check yesterday, as last year's Western Conference finalists were comprehensively beaten by the struggling Boston Celtics. The result marked the end of the Nuggets' 3-game winning run and coach Malone's team will be hoping to bounce back quickly from the disappointing loss.

The Denver Nuggets will miss the services of forwards Will Barton and Paul Millsap, who are key parts of the rotation. Barton was averaging 11.6 points per game on an impressive 40% shooting from downtown, while Millsap was producing 10.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per match.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets in action against the LA Lakers

Nikola Jokic was unguardable in the game against Boston as he went off for 43 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. He also managed to register a block and 2 steals, but it wasn't enough to win the game for his team.

He is a strong candidate for the MVP award, and if he keeps putting up these numbers through the rest of the year, it won't be a surprise if he wins the trophy.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Guard - Monte Morris, Guard - Jamal Murray, Forward - Michael Porter Jr., Forward - JaMychal Green, Center - Nikola Jokic

Washington Wizards Preview

This is your final reminder to vote!

After an awful start to the season, the Washington Wizards have picked up the pace lately and have inflicted crushing defeats on the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. Bradley Beal continues to lead the NBA in points per game, while Russell Westbrook looks like he's finally finding form.

Sophomore forward Rui Hachimura has also been impressive for Scott Brooks' team, scoring 13.2 points per game. The Wizards' Achilles has been their defense, which has leaked a staggering 119.1 points per game, the 2nd worst mark in the league.

Key Player - Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal leads the NBA in scoring

Missouri's Bradley Beal has been the difference-maker for the Washington Wizards this season, averaging an incredible 33 points, 4.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game. There have been NBA trade rumors surrounding him since the offseason, but the swingman continues to stay committed to the Wizards, and is proving it on the court.

The Nuggets will miss wing stoppers Gary Harris and Will Barton for tonight's game, which gives Bradley Beal the chance to wreak havoc on a depleted Denver side..

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

Guard - Russell Westbrook, Guard - Bradley Beal, Forward - Garrison Matthews, Forward - Rui Hachimura, Center - Moritz Wagner

Nuggets vs Wizards Match Prediction

Both the Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards have star-studded lineups, that are capable of taking the game away from the opposition within minutes.

However, the momentum is with the Wizards, and the Nuggets will have to pull off something special to get a win on the road tonight.

Where to Watch Nuggets vs Wizards

The Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards will be covered locally on ALT Network and NBCS Washington. The game will also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.

