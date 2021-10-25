Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks will lock horns in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game at State Farm Arena on Monday.

The Pistons are winless in their opening two games of the season. They played the Chicago Bulls on both occasions. They suffered a 82-97 defeat in their previous match. Saddiq Bey was the best performer for Detroit as he scored 20 points and claimed 16 boards during the game.

Meanwhile, the Hawks are coming off a shock 105-111 defeat against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Trae Young (24 points) and Cam Reddish (19 points) were the only players who looked in decent touch offensively.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

Cade Cunningham at the 2021 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

The Detroit Pistons have listed three players on their injury report. Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Livers and Chris Smith have all been ruled out due to various injuries.

Cunningham is out because of an ankle problem. He is yet to make his debut and will be sidelined for the next three games, including one against the Atlanta Hawks. Meanwhile, Livers and Smith are recovering from long-term foot and knee injuries, respectively. There is no timetable available for their return.

Player Name Status Reason Cade Cunningham Out Ankle sprain Isaiah Livers Out Foot injury Chris Smith Out Knee surgery recovery

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

The Atlanta Hawks have listed two players on their injury report. Danilo Gallinari and Onyeka Okungwu have both sustained shoulder injuries. The former is listed as questionable, while the latter is sidelined.

Player Name Status Reason Danilo Gallinari Questionable Shoulder soreness Onyeka Okungwu Out Shoulder injury

Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Lineups

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are unlikely to make any changes to their starting lineup from the previous game.

Killian Hayes and Frank Jackson will likely start as guards, while Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant and Isaiah Stewart will complete the rest of the lineup.

Cory Joseph, Trey Lyles and Kelly Olynyk will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are not expected to make any changes to their starting lineup either.

Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic are likely to start as guards, while Clint Capela, John Collins and DeAndre Hunter will form the frontcourt trio.

Meanwhile, Cam Reddish, Kevin Huerter and Gorgui Dieng are likely to play the most minutes off the bench.

Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Starting 5s

Detroit Pistons

Point Guard - Killian Hayes | Shooting Guard - Frank Jackson | Small Forward - Saddiq Bey | Power Forward - Jerami Grant | Center - Isaiah Stewart

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young | Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic | Small Forward - De'Andre Hunter | Power Forward - John Collins | Center - Clint Capela

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh