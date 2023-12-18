Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction and betting tips | December 18, 2023

The Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks matchup is placed by the NBA on December 18 as part of an 11-game slate. This is the second time that both teams face each other this season, with the Atlanta Hawks prevailing in their first encounter by six points, 122-120.

The Detroit Pistons woes continue and the losing streak extends to 23 games after a loss against the Milwaukee Bucks. They will hope to stop the bleeding soon as the team last won back on October 28.

On the other hand, the Atlanta Hawks are 10th in the NBA Eastern Conference with their current record at 10-15. They have only won once in their last seven games and wish to get their winning rhythm back again.

Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks game will be held inside the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, December 18.

Basketball fans can catch the action by tuning in to Ballu Sports SE-ATL and Bally Sports DET. Both television coverages are made available for NBA League Pass subscribers via online live stream.

Moneyline: Pistons (+400) vs Hawks (-550)

Spread: Pistons +10.5 (-110) vs -10.5 Hawks (-110)

Total (O/U): Pistons (u243.0) vs Hawks (o243.0)

Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks: Preview

The Detroit Pistons now have two centers on their injured list. Isaiah Stewart is ruled out for Monday while Jalen Duren is expected to be back by late December. Monte Morris is still more than a month away from coming back to the roster to heal his quadriceps injury.

There are a lot of players listed by the Atlanta Hawks for their injury report. Marked as questionable are Clint Capela, DeAndre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic. All three players are game-time decisions for the Hawks.

Adrian Griffin is listed as out while Jalen Johnson and Mouhamed Gueye are expected to be back by late January while Kobe Buffkin should be available by late January.

Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted lineups

With no Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley III is set to start at center for the Detroit Pistons. Ausar Thompson and Bojan Bogdanovic are the forwards while Cade Cunningham and Killian Hayes are the backcourt tandem for Coach Monty Williams.

Since Clint Capela was out, Onyeka Okongwu started at center. If DeAndre Hunter sits, Garrison Matthews should be called up to start alongside Saddiq Bey. Deojounte Murray and Trae Young are locks as the Hawks' starting backcourt.

Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks: Betting tips

Trae Young has been given a very high NBA prop of 34.5 points and he has broken that mark in the last three games. With not much scoring for the Hawks, he should break that again vs the struggling Detroit Pistons.

Bojan Bogdanovic has been the most reliable scorer for the Pistons and the veteran forward has 20.5 points for the NBA prop. He has gone over that mark twice in the last three games and he should go over again as this team needs to make a big push to get a win.

Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction

This is a game in the Detroit Pistons calendar that they can win and expect them to go all out. However, the Atlanta Hawks owning the home-court advantage should be the safe pick to make and the total should go under this time.

The spread of 10.5 points would not be covered and we expect the Pistons to keep this a closer game.