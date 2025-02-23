Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 23, 2025

The Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks matchup is one of 10 games scheduled for NBA Sunday. The Pistons are looking to extend their five-game winning streak against a struggling Hawks team that has lost two in a row entering tonight's contest.

Detroit has beaten the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, the Chicago Bulls twice and the San Antonio Spurs. The Hawks, on the other hand, have lost back-to-back games against the New York Knicks in overtime and the Orlando Magic.

Tonight's game will be the fourth and final meeting of the season between the two teams. The Pistons won the first two before the Hawks got one back on Feb. 3 in Detroit. The visitors are looking to win their first season series against Atlanta since the 2021-22 campaign.

Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks Game Details and Odds

The Pistons-Hawks game is scheduled to take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia at 6:00 p.m. EST. It will be locally televised on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and FanDuel Sports Network Southeast in Atlanta.

Fans can also watch it via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, which are paid subscriptions.

Moneyline: Pistons (-150) vs. Hawks (+125)

Spread: Pistons -3 (-114) vs. Hawks +3 (-106)

Total (O/U): Pistons o237.5 (-115) vs. Hawks u237.5 (-115)

Note: The odds could change before tip-off.

Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks Betting Tips

Pistons Betting Trends

The Detroit Pistons are 14-5 when they are the favorites to win the game.

The Pistons are 5-0 in their last five games.

The Pistons are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games.

The totals have gone OVER twice in Detroit's last five games.

Hawks Betting Trends

The Atlanta Hawks are 16-20 if they are the underdogs this season.

The Hawks are 3-2 in their last five games.

The Hawks are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games.

The totals have gone UNDER four times in Atlanta's last five games.

Player Props

Cade Cunningham has an over/under of 27.5 points via DraftKings. Bet on Cunningham to go OVER (-120) against the Atlanta Hawks.

Jalen Duren is favored to go UNDER (-120) 13.5 points via FanDuel. Expect Duren to go OVER (-108) and score at least 14 points.

Trae Young has an over/under of 26.5 points via DraftKings. Bet on Young to go UNDER (-110) against the Detroit Pistons.

Dyson Daniels is favored to go UNDER (-122) 15.5 points via FanDuel. Expect Daniels to go OVER (-104) and score 16 points or more.

Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction

The Detroit Pistons are favored to beat the Atlanta Hawks in Sunday's matchup. The Pistons are playing like legitimate playoff contenders, while the Hawks are still struggling for consistency.

The prediction is a win for the Pistons, with the total going OVER 237.5 points.

