Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - December 28th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Detroit Pistons square off against the Atlanta Hawks in one of the NBA’s Monday matchups.

Both teams missed the playoffs last season; while the Hawks seem to have improved, it appears that the Pistons have remained cellar-dwellers early this season.

Match Details

Fixture - Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Monday, December 28th, 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, December 29th, 6:00 AM IST)

Location - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

A 2-0 start to the season has Atlanta Hawks fans gushing with excitement, especially with up-and-coming superstar Trae Young leading his team to double-digit wins against the Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies.

However, the Detroit Pistons could not be more different in terms of direction; they have already lost twice this season, doing so against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Cleveland Cavaliers respectively.

Detroit Pistons Preview

Detroit Pistons vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Head coach Dwane Casey's Detroit Pistons are languishing near the bottom of the standings for the second year in a row. The new NBA season may have just begun, but there already appears to be very little light at the end of the tunnel for the Pistons.

Newcomer Jerami Grant has an opportunity to elevate his game with the Detroit Pistons, who are in need of help in just about every position. This is Blake Griffin’s team, but the former All-Star can’t do everything on his own.

Key Player - Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin has 18 PTS on six 3s in the first half 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DnjoIenFrx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 27, 2020

On Saturday, Blake Griffin made eight of his 16 threes, but the Detroit Pistons ended up losing the game. Griffin is in a rebuilding situation with the Pistons, but the former Slam Dunk champion has to keep putting up big numbers if his team wishes to get back to winning ways.

The game of the oft-injured Griffin has evolved from dunking to 3-point shooting, but neither style would matter if he can’t carry his team to victory.

Detroit Pistons' Predicted Lineup

G Delon Wright G Killian Hayes F Jerami Grant F Blake Grriffin C Mason Plumlee.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The Atlanta Hawks have not made the NBA postseason since the 2016-17 season. However, they hope to rally behind Trae Young and become a playoff contender.

Though they were quite impressive against their two opponents, the Hawks need to display the resiliency and toughness to win against the better teams in both conferences.

Key Player - Trae Young

If not for James Harden’s 44-point explosion on Saturday, Trae Young would have sat atop the scoring leaders list, but he finds himself in second place with an average of 36.5 points per game.

Young is explosive and crafty, which makes it difficult for opponent teams to contain him. His game is not only entertaining but also effective, which gives fans something to look forward to when watching matches of the Atlanta Hawks.

He could go off for 40 points against the Pistons, who may not be ready for what’s coming next.

Atlanta Hawks' Predicted Lineup

G Trae Young G Bogdan Bogdanovic F DeAndre Hunter F Cam Reddish C John Collins.

Pistons vs Hawks Match Prediction

Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards

The Detroit Pistons could make it tough for the Atlanta Hawks, as their trio of point guards have the wherewithal to bother Trae Young and disrupt his playmaking.

Despite having a young roster, the Hawks are the more talented team who are led by a future All-Star. Moreover, the Hawks have a deeper and more versatile bench compared to the Pistons.

Thus the Detroit Pistons could be easy pickings for the Atlanta Hawks.

Where to Watch Pistons vs Hawks?

The Detroit Pistons-Atlanta Hawks matchup will be shown on local television on Fox Sports Southeast and Fox Sports Detroit. The game can be live-streamed internationally courtesy the NBA League Pass.