Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - January 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Detroit Pistons will face the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena for an Eastern Conference showdown on Wednesday. The teams will meet for the second time this NBA season, with the Hawks winning the first match 128-120 on December 28.

The Detroit Pistons squandered a 19-point lead in the first quarter against the Miami Heat on Monday, losing 113-107. It was a tough loss for the team with the league’s worst record. At 3-10, the Pistons will be facing a long season if they don’t get their act together. They can start by playing well against the Hawks, who have lost six of their last eight games.

The Atlanta Hawks won their most recent game, a 108-97 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, with Trae Young leading them to victory with 20 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds.

Match Details

Fixture - Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks | 2020-21 NBA Season

Date & Time - Wednesday, January 20th, 7:30 PM ET (Thursday, January 21st, 6:00 AM IST)

Venue - State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Detroit Pistons Preview

This season hasn’t been what the Detroit Pistons hoped for when they signed Jerami Grant in the offseason. The 26-year-old has performed better than expected but the team has not found the winning formula.

Jerami Grant this season vs. last season:

-2019-20: 12.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 0.8 BPG

-2020-21: 24.8 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 1.2 BPG



Christian Wood this season vs. last season:

-2019-20: 13.1 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 0.9 BPG

-2020-21: 23.1 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 1.8 BPG pic.twitter.com/l7bQ1pmRjL — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 15, 2021

When they face the Atlanta Hawks, the Detroit Pistons have to decide whether they want to outscore their opponent (they are 21st in the league at only 108.9 points per game) or if they plan to win on the defensive end (113.6 points per game average, 22nd).

Right now, they’re not doing a good job in both areas, so they should choose one that they can improve on quickly before things get worse.

Key Player - Blake Griffin

For someone who’s earning $36.8 million a year, Blake Griffin can’t keep playing like an ordinary starter. He is averaging 12.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 32.4 minutes of action per game.

In the Heat game, Griffin had a measly 5 points on 2-of-8 shooting and 1-of-6 from three.

Blake Griffin #23 of the Detroit Pistons and Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks square off during the second quarter of the game at Little Caesars Arena on January 13, 2021 (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The Detroit Pistons traded for Griffin three seasons ago in the hopes that he would be their franchise cornerstone for years to come. The 31-year-old has to rediscover the feistiness that he brought to the court for the LA Clippers during his prime and produce better numbers all around.

Against the Atlanta Hawks, Griffin should take advantage of his experience against John Collins, who is also having a dismal year. Otherwise, the Pistons could be in for another long night.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G Delon Wright G Wayne Ellington F Jerami Grant F Blake Griffin C Mason Plumlee

Atlanta Hawks Preview

The Atlanta Hawks are trying to rediscover the magic of their first three games of the season when they were 3-0.

The victory over the Timberwolves on Monday is a step in the right direction, and a win against the Detroit Pistons tonight would build their momentum.

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks looks to pass as he drives against Josh Okogie #20 and Naz Reid #11 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at State Farm Arena on January 18, 2021 (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Clint Capella has been providing a huge boost for the Hawks from the center position, both offensively and defensively.

He will have to maintain his stellar play for the Atlanta Hawks as they await the return of Kris Dunn, Cam Reddish, Danilo Gallinari and Bogdan Bogdanovic from their respective injuries.

Key Player - Clint Capella

The Atlanta Hawks have been benefitting from Clint Capella’s offensive production in the past three games. He’s been averaging 21.3 points during that stretch while also cleaning the glass at a rate of 13.7 caroms per game. His defense has been excellent as well, swatting enemy missiles at 2.3 a night.

For the Atlanta Hawks to get better as the season progresses, Capella should consistently put up similar numbers. Having said that, the 7-year veteran has a tough matchup on Wednesday, with Detroit Pistons center Mason Plumlee patrolling the paint.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G Trae Young G Kevin Huerter F De’Andre Hunter F John Collins C Clint Capella

Pistons vs Hawks Match Prediction

Jerami Grant #9 of the Detroit Pistons drives against Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the first quarter of the game at the Little Caesars Arena on January 13, 2021 (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

There may be a struggle at the beginning but the Atlanta Hawks should be able to handle the Detroit Pistons with ease.

Blake Griffin looks like a shell of his old self as injuries throughout his career have robbed him of his explosiveness. The Hawks need to contain Griffin and make sure he doesn’t have a big game.

Jerami Grant will be the Detroit Pistons’ only threat, and he won’t be enough to keep the Atlanta Hawks from winning the game. With John Collins and Clint Capella in the frontcourt, the Hawks should have enough defensively to contain the Pistons’ attack.

Where to watch Pistons vs Hawks

The Detroit Pistons-Atlanta Hawks matchup will be shown locally on FOX Sports Detroit and FOX Sports Southeast Atlanta. For international audiences, the game will be available on NBA League Pass.

