Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - October 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks will host the Detroit Pistons at the State Farm Arena on Monday, in an enticing 2021-22 NBA Eastern Conference regular-season matchup.

The Detroit Pistons have lost both their games so far. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks started their 2021-22 NBA campaign with a win over the Dallas Mavericks, but dropped their next bout to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Monday, October 25th; 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, October 26th; 5:00 AM IST).

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA.

Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons finished third from bottom in the Eastern Conference standings last season. So they will be desperate to change that this season. However, they have lost two straight games, both against the Chicago Bulls.

Not only did they drop two games in quick succession, but they also shot a dismal 21% and 18%, respectively, from the three-point line in the two games. The Pistons' miserable defense let the revamped Bulls roster, who exhibited highlight transition plays, get off a surging start to the season.

Key Player - Jerami Grant

Grant led a career-high scoring year with the Pistons last season.

After starting 54 games for the Detroit Pistons last season, Jerami Grant recorded a career-best 22.3 points per game. The leader of an inexperienced squad attempted the most shots of his career (17.3 per game) as well.

The 27-year-old power forward is struggling with his shooting this season so far. In both games against the Chicago Bulls, he shot a combined 12-33 from the floor, for a total of just 33 points. However, he is expected to pull himself out of the shooting slump and be more productive as the season progresses.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Killian Hayes; G - Frank Jackson; F - Jerami Grant; F - Saddiq Bey; C - Isaiah Stewart.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Although the Atlanta Hawks have only recently been to the Eastern Conference Finals, they are yet to garner respect from the rest of the league. They finished fifth in the East to bag a playoff berth last season, making a dream run to the ECF.

With Trae Young turning into a bonafide All-Star, John Collins and Clint Capela have become the perfect support crew in the starting lineup. This is an exciting team, and their 2021-22 campaign could be key in helping the Hawks get much-deserved recognition.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae led the Atlanta Hawks to an ECF berth last season.

The Atlanta Hawks have signed Trae Young to a five-year max extension worth up to $172 million (possibly $207 million). He is now slated to be the franchise cornerstone for a long time to come.

The 23-year-old point guard is a gifted scorer and ball-handler, and is amongst the top five young talent in the league. Young is right up there with the likes of Luka Doncic and Donovan Mitchell.

The ball-dominant guard has struggled with his shooting this season so far, but has contributed to all facets of the stat-sheet, though.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young; G - Bojan Bogdanovic; F - De'Andre Hunter; F - John Collins; C - Clint Capela.

Pistons vs Hawks Match Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks host a well-rounded roster, and are on course to building a winning culture. On the other hand, the Detroit Pistons are struggling to find their bearings, and a road game against the sturdy Hawks is the last thing they need. So the hosts are expected to come away with a convincing win when the Pistons come calling.

Where to watch Pistons vs Hawks?

The NBA regular-season game between the Detroit Pistons and the Atlanta Hawks will be televised locally on Bally Sports Southeast - Atlanta & Bally Sports - Detroit. You can also live-stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

