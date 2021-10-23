Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - October 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

After losing their season opener to the Chicago Bulls, the Detroit Pistons will travel to the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, to try and exact revenge on the home team.

Dwane Casey's team has been idle since that loss to Billy Donovan's charges and are expected to have ironed out their shortcomings. The Detroit Pistons will continue to wait for the debut of this year's No. 1 draft pick, Cade Cunningham, who is still nursing an injured ankle.

Without the potential face of the Motor City franchise and after the Chicago Bulls' win against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Pistons are likely going to have their hands full in Saturday's game.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp The Bulls Big 3 went OFF today in Lonzo Ball's first game against his former team 👀Zach LaVine: 32 PTS, 6 REBS, 5 ASTS

11-of-19 FG, 6-of-9 3PT, 4-of-5 FTDeMar DeRozan: 26 PTS, 6 REBS, 4 ASTS

9-of-20 FG, 8-of-9 FTLonzo Ball: 17 PTS, 10 REBS, 10 ASTS

After that surprisingly close game against the Detroit Pistons, Zach Lavine and the Chicago Bulls completely dominated the New Orleans Pelicans without Zion Williamson. In the second game of the season, the Bulls looked more fluid and were better defensively, taking the fight out of the Pelicans early.

The overhauled Chicago Bulls are only going to get better, which will be bad news for the Detroit Pistons.

Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons vs Chicago Bulls | NBA Season 2021-22

Date and Time: Saturday, October 23rd, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Sunday, October 24th; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

Chicago Bulls Preview

The team that NBA GMs consider to be the most improved team in the league is proving the predictions right so far. Zach LaVine looks re-invigorated while playing on a vastly retooled roster. Even more ominous for opposing teams is the way the new acquisitions are starting to gel with the old members.

In that game against the Pelicans, DeMar DeRozan showcased the form that made him a multiple All-Star player with 26 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. His partnership with LaVine is already starting to blossom in only two regular-season games.

Lonzo Ball had a triple-double in the Chicago Bulls' home opener. He was as good as advertised. The former 2nd overall draft pick in 2017 efficiently ran the plays for the Bulls and was a pest on defense with his length and anticipation. The more comfortable he gets with Billy Donovan's schemes, the better he'll play in the future.

Key Player - Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine will lead the Chicago Bulls again against a rematch with the Detroit Pistons

Amid the failure to get a contract extension from the Chicago Bulls, Zach LaVine is reminding the team's front office what they will be missing if they decide to let him go.

In two games in the young season, LaVine is punishing opponents with averages of 33 points on a sizzling 61.1% from the field and an even 50% from the rainbow territory.

There is even more potential for the athletic shooting guard after having spent a full training camp and pre-season with Nikola Vucevic, last year's prime acquisition.

From the pre-season games to their last meeting with an overmatched Pelicans team, the 26-year-old has looked extremely comfortable and confident. The addition of Lonzo Ball is already allowing the Bulls' leading scorer to roam freely and concentrate more on his production rather than playmaking.

The Chicago Bulls look like they are going to end their long postseason drought with how they are currently playing.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Lonzo Ball | G - Zach LaVine | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Patrick Williams | C - Nikola Vucevic

Detroit Pistons Preview

In their season opener against the Chicago Bulls, the scrappy Detroit Pistons team just didn't have enough firepower to secure a win. Outside of Jerami Grant, practically everyone struggled for the Pistons.

TGB @ThatGuyBets Jerami Grant OVER 20.5 PTS (-125 @ Caesars)His 3 games as a Piston vs CHI he is averaging 31 PPG and is 3/3. Cade will remain sidelined so I expect Grant to be in store for another 20 FGA.This game has blowout risk but at this point of the seaaon every game does. Jerami Grant OVER 20.5 PTS (-125 @ Caesars)His 3 games as a Piston vs CHI he is averaging 31 PPG and is 3/3. Cade will remain sidelined so I expect Grant to be in store for another 20 FGA.This game has blowout risk but at this point of the seaaon every game does. https://t.co/giq9NggiBw

Nevertheless, Saddiq Bey had an encouraging and solid play with 13 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists.

Dwane Casey's team will need to play better to avoid getting blown off early in the game.

Key Player - Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant will try to keep the Detroit Pistons afloat this season while the young blood develops further

Jerami Grant's scoring average in the last two seasons before the 2021-22 NBA campaign went up from 12 PPG to 22.3 PPG. The 10.3 swing is a testament to how much he has improved in the last few years, particularly with more playing time and freedom on offense with the Detroit Pistons.

Sadly for Grant, the young roster does not seem ready to make a significant leap based on the result of their last game. At this stage, every rival NBA team knows that the Detroit Pistons' offense will flow through him.

If the supporting cast does not bring much-needed support, it will be a really long season for Jerami Grant.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Killian Hayes | G - Frank Jackson | F - Saddiq Bey | F - Jerami Grant | C - Isaiah Stewart

Pistons vs Bulls Match Prediction

The Detroit Pistons are without their No. 1 pick and the future cornerstone of the franchise, Cade Cunningham. This is a very well-coached team that works hard on both ends of the floor. However, Jerami Grant seems to be an island on offense right now.

Detroit's offense is quite predictable, and Billy Donovan should be able to make adjustments from the last time they met. Dwane Casey will be happy with Kelly Olynyk's return but would need much more from his potentially explosive young troops to make the team competitive.

The Chicago Bulls will be eager to prove that their close win against the Detroit Pistons a few days ago was not a fluke. With a noisy home crowd and an ever-improving core of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Nikola Vucevic, the Bulls should extend their winning streak to three games.

Where to watch Pistons vs Bulls game

The game between the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls will be aired live locally by NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports Detroit. The NBA League Pass will also stream the match.

