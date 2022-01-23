Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - January 23rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Denver Nuggets will host the Detroit Pistons on Sunday in their first meeting of the 2021-22 NBA season. The Nuggets, who finished third in the Western Conference last year, have fallen to 6th position in the current campaign.

Meanwhile, the Pistons, with a record of 11-34 are at 14th in the Eastern Conference. They have struggled mightily this season and will try their best to improve their record.

Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, January 23rd, 8:00 PM ET (Monday, January 24th, 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO.

Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons currently have the second-worst record in the entire league. They have been one of the bottom three teams in the East for the last three seasons and have very little hope of making it to the playoffs this year. It's interesting to note that six of Detroit's 11 wins this season have come in their last 12 games.

With the league's second-worst offensive rating (102.5), the Detroit Pistons will need to be at their best to score against Denver's defense. The Pistons' major issue lies in their poor field goal efficiency. The team averages only 41.9% from the field.

Key Player - Cade Cunningham

Rookie Cade Cunningham has been playing exceptionally well for the Pistons this season. He is averaging 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. These numbers are beyond impressive for a rookie and show his all-around growth.

In Jerami Grant's absence, Cunningham has been Detroit's top scorer. He is shooting 40% from the field and making 2.1 three-pointers per game. His presence will definitely have an impact on the game.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Cory Joseph | G - Cade Cunningham | F - Hamidou Diallo | F - Saddiq Bey | C - Isaiah Stewart.

Denver Nuggets Preview

The Denver Nuggets are not having a great season. Last year's top-three finish in the Western Conference does not reflect their current record. Although they have won 8 of their last 15 games, Michael Malone has yet to find the right formula for a more consistent run.

Denver Nuggets @nuggets



Fourth consecutive triple-double for the MVP



#NikolaJokic #NBAAllStar 26 PTS | 12 AST | 11 REBFourth consecutive triple-double for the MVP 26 PTS | 12 AST | 11 REBFourth consecutive triple-double for the MVP 🃏#NikolaJokic #NBAAllStar https://t.co/QaMs3Yylnx

In the absence of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., Monte Morris and Aaron Gordon have not stepped up offensively. However, Gordon's defensive contributions to the team have been quite invaluable.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

The reigning MVP has shown the league that he is not ready to give up his crown without a fight. His performance this season has been remarkable. Nikola Jokic is currently averaging a double-double for the Denver Nuggets. His 25.9 points, 13.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game have been truly outstanding.

Jokic has also recorded triple-doubles in Denver's last four games. His all-around performance against the LA Clippers proved valuable to his team. The Serbian scored 49 points, dished out ten dimes and grabbed 14 rebounds to beat the Clippers 130-28.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Monte Morris | G - Will Barton | F - Austin Rivers | F - Aaron Gordon | C - Nikola Jokic.

Pistons vs Nuggets Match Prediction

The Detroit Pistons will miss the services of leading scorer Jerami Grant when they face the Denver Nuggets. Grant is Detroit's focal point on offense. Without him, the Pistons still have a few decent scorers in Cunningham and Bey but none who can score reliably like Grant.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets, despite their fall from the top of the standings, are still a very formidable team. We predict that Denver will most likely win the January 23rd matchup.

Where to watch Pistons vs Nuggets?

Altitude and Bally Sports DET will be the local broadcasters for the Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets match. Fans will also be able to watch the game, streaming online via the NBA League Pass.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra