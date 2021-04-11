Detroit Pistons vs LA Clippers: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - April 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The slumping Detroit Pistons will take on the soaring LA Clippers at the Staples Center on Sunday in the first matchup of the 2020-21 season between the two sides.

The Detroit Pistons are heading for the NBA lottery, courtesy of having the worst record in the Eastern Conference this season. Dwane Casey's men will enter this contest with a 16-37 record, having lost six of their past 10 games.

The Pistons are coming off a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers in their previous outing. With Jerami Grant on the sidelines, the team struggled to hold their ground against the Blazers, who cruised to victory with a 118-103 scoreline in regulation.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers are soaring in the West with a 36-18 record ahead of this fixture. Ty Lue's side will roll out at home with a four-game winning streak behind them. The Clippers have momentum on their side and will look to keep their hot streak alive as they take on the slumping Pistons in Sunday's contest.

Detroit Pistons vs. LA Clippers: Injury Report

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons will hope to get Jerami Grant back on the floor for this contest after he missed their previous game against the Trail Blazers. The road to victory without him suiting up for this matchup could prove to be a difficult task for Dwane Casey's side.

Rodney McGruder was on the sidelines for the Pistons' previous matchup as well. His participation in this tie remains a game-time decision for the coaching staff.

Kawhi Leonard, Pat Beverley, and Serge Ibaka are all out while Rajon Rondo is questionable for tomorrow's game vs. the Pistons. pic.twitter.com/B6zx5r2NeP — Clippers Nation (@ClipperNationCP) April 11, 2021

Advertisement

LA Clippers

The injury bug has hit the LA Clippers in a worrying development for coach Ty Lue. Several players have been listed in the injury report for this contest.

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will be sitting this one out for load management. However, he should return to action for their next matchup. Kawhi's 2019 Finals teammate and new Clippers acquisition this season, Serge Ibaka, has been ruled out for this game as he is still recovering from discomfort in his back.

Meanwhile, the newest LA Clippers member, veteran elite Rajon Rondo (hip), has been listed as questionable to return to the floor for Sunday's contest.

The Clippers suffered another setback recently as their primary defender Patrick Beverley was sidelined for three to four weeks after he underwent surgery to repair a fracture in his left hand.

Detroit Pistons vs. LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups

Detroit Pistons

Jerami Grant #9 of the Detroit Pistons

Advertisement

The Detroit Pistons will hope to see Jerami Grant back in the lineup before the game tips off. However, Josh Jackson could get the nod for his second consecutive start in Grant's absence.

Jackson will join Saddiq Bey on the wing as the two forwards for the Detroit Pistons. Despite losing to the Blazers, the duo played well in their last outing as they combined for 35 points and nine boards.

Dennis Smith Jr. and Cory Joseph will resume their roles in the backcourt. Both players are coming off a disappointing game and will hope to turn things around against the shorthanded LA Clippers lineup.

Coming in at the center position will be Mason Plumlee, who will have his hands full in the post as he battles with the in-form Ivica Zubac underneath the rim.

LA Clippers

Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers will look to Paul George to guide them to victory in Leonard's absence. PG13 missed their previous game against the Rockets and will be eager to hit the floor for his side in this contest. George will join Reggie Jackson in the backcourt as the two start things off for the Clippers.

Advertisement

Paul George going OFF.



33 PTS on 7-9 3PT pic.twitter.com/4dL9njWTDv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 9, 2021

Marcus Morris Sr. and veteran Nicolas Batum are expected to roll out as the two forwards on the wing. Batum is coming off a 17-point outing, while Morris Sr. produced a nine-point game in their win over the Rockets. Ivica Zubac is set to feature as the Clippers' primary center for this matchup.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Dennis Smith Jr. l Shooting Guard - Cory Joseph l Small Forward - Saddiq Bey l Power Forward - Josh Jackson l Center - Mason Plumlee.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson l Shooting Guard - Paul George l Small Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. l Power Forward - Nicolas Batum l Center - Ivica Zubac.