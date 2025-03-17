Detroit Pistons vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17, 2025

NBA fans can look forward to an intriguing cross-conference matchup on Monday as the young Detroit Pistons travel to face the New Orleans Pelicans as part of a busy 10-game slate.

The Pistons are looking to bounce back after consecutive losses to the Eastern Conference’s last-place team Washington Wizards and the Western Conference-leading OKC Thunder. Meanwhile, the Pelicans, who are already eliminated from playoff contention, are also coming off back-to-back defeats.

Here’s a preview of the Detroit Pistons vs New Orleans Pelicans game, scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Detroit Pistons vs New Orleans Pelicans Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Pistons (-258) vs Pelicans (+210)

Spread: Pistons -6.5 (-110) vs Pelicans +6.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Pistons o233.5 (-110) vs Pelicans u233.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Detroit Pistons vs New Orleans Pelicans preview

With 14 games left in their season, the Detroit Pistons still have plenty to fight for. Currently holding the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, they are vying for a guaranteed playoff spot.

However, they also have an opportunity to climb as high as fourth and secure homecourt advantage, but to do so, they must overtake the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers in the standings.

This matchup against the Pelicans presents a prime chance for the Pistons to gain momentum before the postseason, especially with New Orleans listing key players Zion Williamson, Yves Missi and Kelly Olynyk as questionable, while Brandon Boston, Herb Jones and Dejounte Murray have already been ruled out due to injuries.

Detroit Pistons vs New Orleans Pelicans predicted starting lineups

Pistons

G - Cade Cunningham | G - Tim Hardaway Jr. | F - Ausar Thompson | F - Tobias Harris | C - Jalen Duren

Pelicans

G - Bruce Brown | G - CJ McCollum | F - Cameron Johnson | F - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl | C - Karlo Matkovic

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

Detroit Pistons vs New Orleans Pelicans betting props

Cade Cunningham O/U 27.5 points – Take the under.

CJ McCollum O/U 19.5 points – Take the over.

Tobias Harris O/U 15.5 points – Take the under.

Detroit Pistons vs New Orleans Pelicans prediction

If Zion Williamson plays, this matchup could be especially entertaining as it would feature a showdown between two former No. 1 overall picks. However, regardless of his availability, expect the Pistons’ experienced players to step up and guide Cade Cunningham back into the win column.

Our prediction: Pistons win by 18.

