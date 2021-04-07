Detroit Pistons vs Sacramento Kings Prediction and Match Preview - April 8th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Sacramento Kings come into their NBA matchup against the Detroit Pistons on the back of 3 consecutive losses. They have done well offensively but have struggled on the other end of the court and have had trouble with depth as well. The Sacramento Kings are still in the reckoning for the NBA playoffs and are up against a team that are predominantly focussing on player rebuilding.

The Detroit Pistons have been highly inconsistent of late but have seen some good individual performances in recent games. Jerami Grant and Saddiq Bey combined for more than 50 points in their last match against the Denver Nuggets. Killion Hayes has also been impressive off the bench lately.

He sat out their last match but is expected to return to the lineup against the Sacramento Kings. The Detroit Pistons are currently 15th in the Western Conference with a 13-37 record.

Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Thursday, April 8th, 10 PM ET (Friday, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons have seen multiple good performances from their stars in the last few weeks. Wayne Ellington has been starting off the bench and making an impact while Hamidou Diallo is also producing points off the bench.

Jerami Grant and Saddiq Bey are in top form while Mason Plumlee has also produced a double-double in points and rebounds in recent weeks. The Detroit Pistons have shown a willingness to rotate in recent games, something that is expected to continue for the time being.

Key Player – Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant has been in top form in recent weeks. He is averaging more than 22 points all season and has been shooting at an incredibly high efficiency from the 3-point zone in the past few games. Grant has helped out in defense as well, and has an overall efficiency of almost 50% when it comes to shooting. He has been the Pistons’ best player for much of the season and should continue in the same vein.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

Point Guard Saben Lee, Shooting Guard Wayne Ellington, Small Forward Saddiq Bey, Power Foward Jerami Grant, Center Mason Plumlee

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings are still in contention for the playoffs and are currently 12th in the Western Conference with a 22-29 record. De’Aaron Fox is their standout player while 6 other players have averaged in double digits, with Buddy Hield and Harrison Barnes producing some of their best performances recently.

The former, along with Tyrese Haliburton, has done well from the 3-point zone, with Terence Davis emerging as their standout performer off the bench. Hassan Whiteside has also been good recently.

The Sacramento Kings's best player has been De'Aaron Fox

Key Player – De’Aaron Fox

De’Aaron Fox has been thoroughly impressive throughout the season. He is averaging more than 24 points per game along with more than 7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. He has scored at least 20 points in all but 2 of his last 20 NBA appearances. The Sacramento Kings’ lack of victories has been due to a tough run of fixtures, something that is expected to change now.

De’Aaron Fox averaged 29.3 points in March.



Only one Kings player has averaged more in a month since the three-point era (DeMarcus Cousins). pic.twitter.com/shoLNrfWux — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 1, 2021

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - De'Aaron Fox; Shooting Guard - Tyrese Haliburton; Small Forward - Buddy Hield; Power Forward - Harrison Barnes; Center - Richaun Holmes.

Pistons vs Kings Match Prediction

Both teams have displayed mixed form in recent games. The Detroit Pistons have virtually entered a rebuild mode while the Sacramento Kings have multiple offensive threats capable of hurting most defenses. De’Aaron Fox’s form means the Sacramento Kings will enter this NBA matchup as primed to end their losing run.

Where to watch Pistons vs Kings?

Local coverage of this matchup will be available on Bally Sports Detroit and NBCS California. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.