Detroit Pistons vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | Jan. 9, 2024

The Sacramento Kings (21-14) visit the Detroit Pistons (3-33) on Tuesday. Despite Detroit's poor record, they have been playing a motivated brand of basketball and will be a tough opponent for the Kings, especially considering the level of physicality Detroit brings to the table.

However, the Kings' pace of play and De'Aaron Fox's emergence as an All-NBA talent and potentially a top-three guard in the NBA will ensure that the Kings will be confident of a win.

Nevertheless, there are questions regarding the spacing following Kevin Huerter's drop-off in production since other teams countering his hand-off shooting actions.

Detroit Pistons vs Sacramento Kings: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Sacramento Kings (21-14) vs Detroit Pistons (3-33)

Date and Time: Jan. 9, 2024 | 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Lille Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Detroit Pistons vs Sacramento Kings: Preview

The Pistons head into their game against the Kings with some of their key rotation players missing due to injury. Cade Cunningham, Monte Morris and Isaiah Stewart are dealing with injuries and have been ruled out.

The Kings, meanwhile, have a fully healthy roster outside of Trey Lyles, who's questionable due to a right ankle sprain. As such, Sacramento will look to impose themselves on the Pistons pushing the tempo, creating early offense and using Domantas Sabonis as an offensive hub.

Detroit Pistons vs Sacramento Kings: Starting lineups

The Pistons' starting lineup could look like this: Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes, Isaiah Livers, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Jalen Duren.

The Pistons have a lot of young, high-upside talent but have been unable to figure out the best rotations to maximize that. Nevertheless, Detroit will play hard and look to control the physicality of the game. Without Cade Cunningham, they will struggle to find consistent playmaking, though.

The Kings' starting lineup could look like this: De'Aaron Fox, Chris Duarte, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis.

The Kings have the speed, floor spacing and interior scoring to be a serious threat on offense. Fox's ability to control the tempo of games will be a big test for the Pistons' stuttering defense.

Detroit Pistons vs Sacramento Kings: Betting tips

Jaden Ivey enters the game against the Kings with odds of +112 to secure over 3.5 rebounds. Ivey's explosivness and speed should allow him to be a threat on the glass, especially when cutting baseline to contest for offensive rebounds. He's averaging 3.5 boards per game this season.

De'Aaron Fox has odds of -125 to score over 26.5 points against the Pistons. His blend of speed, strength and fast-twitch muscle movements will allow him to get wherever he wants on the court.

Fox is also an elite three-level scorer, averaging 28.3 points per game. He could be a handful for the Pistons defense to try and contain.

Detroit Pistons vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction

The Sacramento Kings are heavy favorites to inflict a 34th loss of the season on the Pistons. They're -11.5 on the spread and -590 on the money line.

However, the Kings will need to ensure that they execute on both sides of the ball and don't allow Detroit to fluster them by implementing a high-octane and physical offense.

Nevertheless, considering the Pistons' struggles, paired with their injury issues, the Kings will fancy their chances of securing their 22nd win of the season, albeit in a hard-fought contest.