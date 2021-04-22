Detroit Pistons vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - April 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Detroit Pistons will visit the AT&T Center to play the San Antonio Spurs tonight. The Pistons are coming off a 117-127 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, while the San Antonio Spurs met a similar fate in their last game against the Miami Heat, losing 87-107.

Detroit Pistons vs San Antonio Spurs injury report

Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons main man Jerami Grant

Rookie point guard Killian Hayes is expected to be rested for tonight's game. Rodney McGruder is sidelined with an elbow injury, and the status of his return is unknown. Dennis Smith Jr. is doubtful to play following a knee injury.

San Antonio Spurs

Keldon Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs against the Cleveland Cavaliers

The San Antonio Spurs don't have any major injury concerns for the game against the Detroit Pistons, as Trey Lyles is the only player who will miss out. All other players are available for selection.

Detroit Pistons vs San Antonio Spurs predicted lineups

Detroit Pistons

Cory Joseph and Josh Jackson will start in the backcourt for Dwayne Casey, while Jerami Grant will start at small forward. Saddiq Bey will start at power forward and offseason acquisition Mason Plumlee will start at the center spot.

Hamidou Diallo and Wayne Ellington will come off the bench to share minutes with the starting unit. Diallo has impressed in limited minutes this season, putting up 11 points and 5 rebounds per game on 47% shooting from the field.

San Antonio Spurs

Head coach Gregg Popovich will start the game with Dejounte Murray and Derrick White at the guard spots. DeMar DeRozan, who has averaged 21 points and 7 assists for the season, will play at the 3. Keldon Johnson will start at power forward, while Austrian big Jakob Poeltl will start at center.

Lonnie Walker IV, Rudy Gay and Devin Vassell are expected to play significant minutes as part of the rotation. Both Walker and Gay have been key pieces off the bench, averaging 11 points each.

Detroit Pistons vs San Antonio Spurs predicted starting 5s

Detroit Pistons

Point Guard - Corey Joseph, Shooting Guard - Josh Jackson, Small Forward - Jerami Grant, Power Forward - Saddiq Bey, Center - Mason Plumlee.

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray, Shooting Guard - Derrick White, Small Forward - DeMar DeRozan, Power Forward - Keldon Johnson, Center - Jakob Poeltl.

