Detroit Pistons vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - February 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Detroit Pistons' schedule is now in jeopardy due to contact tracing protocols but they have traveled to Salt Lake City in hope of facing the Utah Jazz. Both teams have played each other once already this season with Utah coming out on top.

Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Pistons vs Utah Jazz | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 2nd, 10 PM ET (Wednesday, 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons face a lot of uncertainty heading into Tuesday. An inconclusive test resulted in their last game against the Denver Nuggets getting postponed. They've retested the players and are in line to play the Utah Jazz but with the league making the protocols fighter, another postponement cannot be ruled out.

The Detroit Pistons are departing Denver for Salt Lake City, where they're expected to be able to play their scheduled game with the Jazz on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. Pistons stayed in Denver, retesting players after postponement vs. Nuggets tonight.

Outside the safety situation, the Detroit Pistons were supposed to rebuild this season and they're doing just that. They do play with vigor on some nights and have recorded shock wins but are pretty much a work-in-progress team. They haven't had any young standouts though with Jerami Grant and Wayne Ellington being the team's best players.

Key Player - Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin (right)

Blake Griffin is having the worst year of his career but now would be a good time to kickstart an uptick in performances. He had 23 points in the Detroit Pistons' last win against LA Lakers. If he rises to the occasion, the likes of Grant and Mason Plumlee will get much-needed help inside the paint against the sturdy Utah Jazz.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G Delon Wright, G Wayne Ellington, F Jerami Grant, F Blake Griffin, C Mason Plumlee

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz are currently half a game behind Western Conference leaders LA Clippers. A slow start cost the Utah Jazz their unbeaten streak in their previous outing. Now back at home, they'll be looking to return to winning ways against the Detroit Pistons whom they've already beaten earlier this year.

Congratulations to Coach Quin Snyder on winning Coach of the Month honors in the Western Conference for December/January.



Well deserved 🖤https://t.co/qjdybDHJao pic.twitter.com/itSSxbqowS — utahjazz (@utahjazz) February 1, 2021

The Utah Jazz need to make sure they find their shooting rhythm quickly. Donovan Mitchell has been off-color lately and will have to pull up his game. Royce O'Neale, meanwhile, is increasingly become a good 3-and-D player. Jordan Clarkson is also doing a great job running the second unit for the team.

Key Player - Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert had a rough night in Denver where he was essentially rag-dolled by Nikola Jokic. Gobert needs to respond with a strong performance by stamping his authority of both ends of the court while keeping the Detroit Pistons' forwards quiet. He's currently averaging 13.5 points and 13.8 rebounds per game for the Utah Jazz this season.

Pistons vs Jazz Match Prediction

In case the match does take place, the Utah Jazz will hold the obvious advantage. The Detroit Pistons will be unsettled by the recent turn of events involving health and safety protocols. They could also be without key players on the road. Meanwhile, the Jazz are a well-oiled unit who have the second-best home record in the league. Expect the hosts to win this encounter.

Where to watch Pistons vs Jazz?

Local coverage of the game will be available on FOX Sports Detroit and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

