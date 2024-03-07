Devin Booker's Book 1s "Rattle Snake" colorway release date revealed: Closer look at price, details and more

The latest colorway of Devin Booker’s Nike Book 1 shoe is set to be released on May 11 this year. Dubbed ‘Rattle Snake,' is the fourth shade of the Phoenix Suns All-Star’s first signature shoe with the Swoosh brand.

Boasting a white, light orewood brown, burnt sunrise and black color scheme, the shoe is constructed with a leather, mesh and canvas combination for breathability. To top it off, it features a faux snakeskin Swoosh logo.

According to Nike, the colorway is inspired by Devin Booker’s snake encounter while on a hike with his dog Haven. It serves to highlight as well the meshing of nature and basketball culture.

The shoe is to be released at select Nike Basketball retailers in-store, online and Nike.com. Its price is set at $140 in men’s sizes.

Upon the announcement of the release date of the Nike Book 1 ‘Rattle Snake’ colorway, fans raved about it.

Below are what some of them wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

Phoenix Suns hope to have Devin Booker back soon

The Phoenix Suns are down to their last 20 games in the regular season and are a man down as All-Star guard Devin Booker remains out because of an ankle injury. They are hoping to have him back at the soonest possible time to fortify their playoff push.

‘Book’ rolled his ankle in the fourth quarter of their 118-109 loss to the Houston Rockets on March 2. He has since missed their next two games, which the Suns split. The initial assessment was that he would be out for seven to 10 days.

TNT NBA insider Chris Haynes recently provided an update on the status of Booker, saying, by way of Sports Illustrated:

"The earliest that Booker could return, though it's a long shot, the earliest that he could return is March 9 against the Boston Celtics. But I'm told he stayed back in Phoenix. He's receiving treatment around the clock to get back in a timely fashion. I was also told that is if this were a playoff game, he would be playing tonight. So the Suns are just try to be cautious."

Devin Booker has played and started in 50 games so far for the Suns (36-26) and has averaged 27.5 points, 6.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 35.8 minutes. His solid numbers earned him a fourth selection to the NBA All-Star Game this season.

The Suns currently hold the sixth spot in the Western Conference and are assured of an outright playoff spot if the postseason starts today. They, however, need to pick the wins in their remaining assignments to avoid sliding down to the play-in phase of the tournament.

Four teams are out to dislodge them at No. 6 are the Sacramento Kings (seventh) at 34-26, Dallas Mavericks (eighth) at 34-28, LA Lakers (ninth) at 34-29, and Golden State Warriors (10th) at 32-28.