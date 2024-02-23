"Diaper a** hoe mf": Larsa Pippen faces RHOM fans' wrath for statement on cancer-stricken co-star

NBA legend Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, invited the wrath of angry Real Housewives Of Miami fans. This came after the RHOM star mentioned a bite had led to her arm hurting, contrasting it to her co-star Guerdy Abraira's breast cancer.

“I'm a victim here too. I’m sick too,” Larsa said on the show.

This led to a heated argument among the two co-stars. Finally, Guerdy's husband Russell stepped in to stop the fight and bring his wife out of it.

Many fans took to social media to express their discontent with Larsa and their support for Guerdy and Russell.

"If my man isn’t like Russell then I don’t want him!!! Shave my head because I start chemo tomorrow? and then telling that diaper ass hoe mf Larsa Pippen to be respectful?? I know that’s fucking right. but this scene had me sobbing and i love them sm," an X user tweeted.

"There's nothing funny about it": Larsa Pippen on Michael Jordan expressing disapproval of her relationship with his son Marcus Jordan

On Wednesday's all-new RHOM episode, Larsa Pippen confronted Marcus after his father, the NBA legend Michael Jordan, expressed disapproval for their relationship.

Last year, while leaving a restaurant in Paris, a TMZ photographer asked the Hall of Famer to share his thoughts about their romance, but he initially laughed it off. When the photographer further pressed on and asked if he approves of their relationship, MJ was quick to answer with a no.

Larsa said that she felt embarrassed due to the six-time NBA champion's seeming disapproval. However, Marcus was unbothered by it.

"I do feel like when the headline dropped, you were a little nervous, and simultaneously, I'm dying laughing," Marcus said, after seeing the news coverage of his father's comments.

"I didn't think it was funny. There's nothing funny about it. I was kind of embarrassed," Larsa said.

"If there was ever any true red flags or cause for pause, I would've heard about it by now, and I haven't," Marcus assured listeners.

Marcus Jordan, however, has reportedly not yet introduced his girlfriend Larsa Pippen to his father. In fact, Marcus said that he's never introduced any of his girlfriends to the NBA legend. Larsa cited Michael's busy schedule as the reason their meeting has not been a top priority.

"I feel like my dad is gonna be OK with whoever it is I end up with. My mom is the one that I want to make sure likes the person that I'm dating, and she f**king loves Larsa," Marcus said.

Despite the hurdles and hiccups, it seems the couple are committed to being together and continue to work through their issues.