Did Chris Paul and Kim Kardashian start new podcast together? Debunking viral tweet

A viral tweet recently claimed that Chris Paul and Kim Kardashian were starting a new podcast called "Dribbles & Drama." Paul and Kardashian were previously linked by the latter's ex-husband, Kanye West, in late 2022 as part of an online tirade.

According to NBA Centel on X, Paul and Kardashian would collaborate on the new project. The page cited TMZ Sports as the main source of the report, which seemed legitimate at first.

However, NBA Centel is a parody and satire account meant to entertain basketball fans online. The Golden State Warriors star and the A-List socialite do not have an upcoming podcast together. The likely inspiration for the fake post is the recent launch of the "Mind the Game" podcast by LeBron James and JJ Redick.

Kanye West's infidelity claims about Kim Kardashian and Chris Paul

Kanye West was married to Kim Kardashian from 2014 to 2022, with Kardashian filing for divorce in February 2021. Their divorce was finalized in November 2022, and West's online rants the next month included a claim that his ex-wife cheated on him with Chris Paul.

"Let's break one last window before we get outa here," West tweeted with a picture of the then-Phoenix Suns guard. "I caught this guy with Kim. Good night."

According to People Magazine, West's claims about Kardashian and Paul were false and were part of the rapper's instability during the divorce proceedings. West also accused Drake and Meek Mill of sleeping with his ex-wife during their marriage.

Is Chris Paul married?

Chris Paul has been married to his college sweetheart Jada Crawley since September 10, 2011. The two met in high school and began a relationship as students at Wake Forest University in North Carolina where Paul played college basketball for two seasons.

The couple have two children together, a son named Chris Jr., born on May 23, 2009, and a daughter named Camryn, born Aug. 16, 2012. Jada has been supportive of her husband throughout his career from New Orleans to Los Angeles to Oklahoma City to Phoenix and now in Golden State.

Paul spoke about his wife in an interview with People Magazine in 2022:

"For me, I've been traveling with games and stuff my kids' entire lives. You know what I mean? So, my wife has undoubtedly been the rock. She's been most consistent thing that they've known in their lives so she's their go-to for any and everything."

