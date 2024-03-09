Did Draya Michele babysit Jalen Green when he was 12? Debunking viral tweet

A post about Draya Michele has gone viral online a few hours after she had confirmed all the rumors surrounding her and Houston Rockets star Jalen Green. The couple are set to welcome their first baby together in May, but is the viral tweet true?

According to NBA Centel on X, formerly known as Twitter, Green first met Michele when he was 12, and she babysat him. The account cited WorldStarHipHop as the source of Green's confession.

"She use to babysit me when I was like 12, it's all love at the end of the day. That's my baby mama now," Green allegedly said, as per NBA Centel.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

However, it should be noted that NBA Centel is a parody page and should not be taken seriously. Draya Michele and Jalen Green did not meet when the Houston Rockets star was a 12-year-old growing up in California.

Even X's fact checker explained that Michele and Green first met in August 2023. They were spotted together twice in Los Angeles, first at a party and second near the Sugar Fish spot.

More than a year after meeting each other, rumors were flying around that Michele was pregnant. Both sides remained mum about the issue until the 39-year-old social media influencer broke her silence on Instagram.

She confirmed her pregnancy and that the couple was having a daughter.

"We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl," Michele wrote. "I am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I'd have. We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment."

Also Read: "Reverse Josh Giddey" - Draya Michele announcing her pregnancy with Jalen Green's baby has NBA fans going wild

Draya Michele has two sons from her previous relationships

Draya Michele has two sons from her previous relationships.

Draya Michele and Jalen Green might be welcoming their first daughter, but she already has two sons from her previous relationships.

Michele has a son, Kniko Howard, who was reportedly born in 2002. That means Howard and Green are almost the same age.

There were rumors that Howard's father is Gilbert Arenas, but Michele confirmed that it's not true. Howard's father is from Pennsylvania and called Kniko Sr. He works as a barber after spending some time in prison.

Michele also has a son with former NFL star Orlando Scandrick, who played cornerback for 12 seasons, born in 2016. They were together for almost three years, and it's unclear who has custody of their child.

Also Read: How old is Kniko Howard? Draya Michele's son's age comes under scrutiny post viral Jalen Green pictures