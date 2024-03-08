"Reverse Josh Giddey" - Draya Michele announcing her pregnancy with Jalen Green's baby has NBA fans going wild

Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green's girlfriend, Draya Michele, revealed on her Instagram post that she is pregnant. The post itself also doubles as a greeting for International Women's Day.

Michele revealed she is already seven months pregnant and that she and the former second-overall pick are expecting a baby girl this coming May.

This news has also been reposted on Twitter. However, the post is getting the wrong kind of attention because it highlights the age gap between the couple. Michele, who turned 39 on Jan. 23, is older than Green, who turned 22 on Feb. 9.

Some fans trolled the couple for the 17-year age gap. However, some didn't find the news hilarious, expressing concern for Green.

"Reverse Josh Giddey," one fan tweeted.

"He's a victim," another fan tweeted.

Who is Draya Michele? Take a look at Jalen Green's girlfriend

Draya Michele is a model, actress and reality TV star. She was previously linked to other NBA players including former Dallas Mavericks guard Deshawn Stevenson, Kenyon Martin and Gilbert Arenas.

She has starred in multiple movies but is best known for her appearance on Basketball Wives LA during its first season. Aside from starring in several movies, she is also a fashion designer. She has released a couple of clothing lines.

Michele is not expecting her first kid with Green. She has a child with former NFL defensive back Orlando Scandrick and another with an ex-fiance.

Jalen Green has been a reliable offensive weapon for the Houston Rockets

As the second-overall pick in the 2021 draft, the Rockets expect big things from Jalen Green. He still needs to turn into the star they expect him to be, but he has been a reliable offensive weapon for them.

This season, he trails only behind Alperen Sengun as the team's leading scorer. Sengun averages 21.3 points per game, while Green is close with 18.2. This is a drop from the 22.1 points that he averaged last season. However, this minor drop is understandable because the Rockets added a couple of pieces entrusted with sharing the load on offense.

Green is only in his third season, and his game is still developing. If he lives up to the Rockets' expectations, he could become one of the game's most lethal scorers.