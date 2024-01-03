Did Kyle Kuzma react in disbelief about his reported trade value of multiple firsts? Debunking viral tweet

On Tuesday, it was reported that Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma is expected to be made available via trade for multiple first-round picks. The news allegedly led Kuzma to react in disbelief on X, formerly known as Twitter. However, the tweet in question is from an impersonation account.

The account @Kylekuzma39 reacted to a news post from @LegionHoops regarding Kuzma’s reported trade value saying, “Yoo, I'm like that???” This led some fans to think that it was the Wizards forward commenting.

However, Kuzma’s actual X handle is @kylekuzma. Additionally, the account impersonating him only has 120 followers compared to his 1.3 million followers. So, there is no reason to believe that he is surprised by his trade value.

Is Kyle Kuzma worth multiple first-round picks?

The Wizards have gotten off to a rough 6-26 start this season, the third-worst record in the league. However, Kyle Kuzma is still having a career year.

Through 32 games, Kuzma is averaging a career-high 23.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 0.6 blocks and 2.5 3-pointers per game on 46.6% shooting.

His 23.1 ppg is the best on the Wizards by a wide margin. His teammate Jordan Poole is next up with an average of just 17.2 ppg after being expected by many to lead the team in scoring. So, most would have a hard time faulting Kuzma for Washington’s shortcomings.

The Wizards forward signed a four-year, $90 million contract this past offseason with an additional $12 million in incentives. So, he is set to make as much as $102 million over the next four years.

However, Kuzma’s production has been in line with his salary. So, the 28-year-old being locked under contract until the end of 2027 should only boost his trade value.

At 6-foot-9 with the ability to score, rebound and space the floor, Kuzma should be able to add value to a contender. His NBA championship experience with the LA Lakers in 2020 is also a bonus for any potential suitors. So, most would probably agree that Washington’s reported asking price is fair.

Per ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, the Indiana Pacers are expected to pursue Kuzma, as they’re looking to bolster their firepower around star point guard Tyrese Haliburton. However, if the Wizards are serious about trading him, he will likely have plenty more suitors as we approach the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

