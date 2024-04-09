Did LeBron James tell wife Savannah James he felt "weird" ahead of solar eclipse? Debunking viral tweet

The total solar eclipse was one of the most anticipated scientific events this year, which NBA stars like LeBron James have had the chance to witness. However, there has been an interesting post on social media regarding the solar event. Fans are awaiting clarification on the truth about it.

A post on the X (formerly Twitter) account, NBACentel, says that James had something to say about the eclipse to his wife, Savannah. The post states that he felt weird ahead of the solar eclipse.

“I remember talking to Savannah last week, I told her the moon has been moving weird lately.. and the sun wasn’t shining right,” NBACentel posted.

For the fans who fell for it, the account serves as a parody account that posts about memes, satire and comedy. The post they made about James isn't true, and there haven't been any posts in other publications that reported on this. The account poked fun at the meme centered around the LA Lakers star.

The meme about James refers to his previous claims on certain things, most notably, the 81-point performance of the late Kobe Bryant. An old video of the four-time champion resurfaced in 2022 where he talked about Bryant's 81-point performance.

In the video, he talked about watching the game between the Lakers and the Toronto Raptors. According to James, he knew from the get-go that Bryant was going to score at least 70 points. That has led to fans calling out the star for lying about predicting what would happen.

Since then, fans have made fun of LeBron James in such a way that he would predict certain things. For this incident, the parody account was mocking the star for predicting the solar eclipse.

A new LeBron James meme has gone viral

It seems as if a new LeBron James meme goes viral occasionally. This time, a new meme centered around James has gone viral with Christina Perri's version of "You Are My Sunshine." A video of it shows the face of the Lakers star edited inside a sun and the solemn song starts.

According to sources, it started in January 2023 when TikTokers started a trend called "LeBron glazing." The trend is about making fun of dedicated fans of the star. Sources say that the meme was made because of how dedicated fans are unable to criticize their favorite player.

Watch the video below to see the meme.

In a recent game against the Brooklyn Nets where James had 40 points, seven rebounds and five assists, fans in the arena reportedly sang the song.

