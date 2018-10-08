Do the Hawks regret trading Luka Doncic ?

2018 NBA Draft

Luka Doncic (born February 28, 1999) is a Slovenian professional basketball player for the Dallas Mavericks of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Slovenian National Team.

Before being drafted by NBA he played for Euro League club Real Madrid. He debuted in the senior side at age 16, the youngest in Real Madrid club history. He led Madrid to the Euro League 2018 title, winning the Euro League MVP award at age 19.

On June 21, 2018, Luka Doncic was selected with the third overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2018 NBA Draft. He was then traded to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for the draft rights to Trae Young and a protected future first-round pick in 2019. He signed his rookie contract with the Mavericks on July 9, 2018.

Doncic was not part of the 2018 Summer League due to his late buyout from Real Madrid. Before the 2018-19 season, ESPN considered him to be the favorite to win the NBA Rookie of the Year Award. On September 29, Doncic made his preseason debut, recording 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocks against Chinese team Beijing Ducks.

Beijing Ducks v Dallas Mavericks

In his first preseason match-up against an NBA team on October 5, he scored 11 points as his team fell to the Philadelphia 76ers. Now Dallas Mavericks have the youngest backcourt.

Last year Dallas drafted Denis Smith Jr. with the ninth overall pick. When asked by the reporters Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle said he sees Doncic as a starter.

''He's the kind of player that is going to be able to play with virtually anybody,'' Carlisle said. ''He just has the skill set and an understanding and a feel for the game. He's a great shooter, so he creates space for other players, which is really going to help Dennis.''

Only time will tell if passing on Luka Doncic in favor of Young was a smart move by Atlanta Hawks or not.