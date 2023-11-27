Does Anthony Edwards have siblings? Exploring the Ant-Man’s family

Anthony Edwards has come a long way in the NBA in four years. He has established himself as the face of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he takes LeBron James’ position when the King retires. However, many don’t know that Edwards is what he is today because of his siblings.

It is largely unknown that “Ant-Man” was raised by his elder brothers, Antoine and Antony (nicknamed Bubba), and their sister, Antoinette Edwards, since he was a child. Watching his younger brother work on shots every day, Bubba always believed that Anthony would grow up to become a great basketball player. But their relationship is much deeper than that.

When Edwards was in eighth grade, his mother, Yvette, and grandmother, Shirley, died of cancer, that too within eight months of each other. His father, Roger Caruth, reportedly didn’t care much about Edwards, so his elder brother was given his custody. Edwards' mentor, Winfred Jordan, who was also a family friend, played a massive role in his growth.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Antoine is seven years older than Anthony. The Timberwolves star used to play football most of his childhood, but watching Bubba play basketball, he also developed an interest in the game, thinking it was more fun.

"I wasn’t really a basketball guy growing up, but watching him, I decided to follow in his footsteps," Anthony Edwards told The Athletic. "If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be up here. I just want to thank him."

When “Ant-Man” was drafted as the first overall pick of 2020, he was accompanied by his brothers, sister and her boyfriend. The Georgia product also had pictures of his mother and grandmother beside him. Edwards also has a girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, with whom he has a long-term relationship.

Anthony Edwards says he could be 1st athlete to play in both NBA and NFL

Anthony Edwards took football as his first sport, and he continues to play the game. Edwards was asked if he could play basketball and football professionally at the highest level. He said he was confident he could be the first in history.

“I think I might be the first one," Ant said.

However, Edwards knows that his primary responsibility is to the Timberwolves and to win a championship for his team and then think about what comes after.

"As a team, Minnesota organization, we want to win a championship. After that, we'll figure that out."

This season, the Timberwolves are at the top of the Western Conference and the team with the second-best record in the NBA with a 12-4 record. Coach Chris Finch has handed most of the offensive responsibility to Edwards while activating him defensively. Anthony Edwards is averaging 26.6 points this season, shooting 37% from beyond the arc.