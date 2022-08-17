Does Michael Jordan share any history with Kevin Hart? Taking a closer look at the relationship between the 2 celebrities

Michael Jordan is a name almost everyone knows. He is one of the most famous athletes of all time and is considered the greatest NBA player ever.

Kevin Hart, on the other hand, is not good at basketball, despite being the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP. However, he is one of the most famous stand-up comedians and is popular among NBA fans as well.

Jordan and Hart are not close friends, but they have some history with each other. In this article, we will take a look at their relationship.

Michael Jordan was annoyed by Kevin Hart

Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, who won six championships, was one of the most competitive basketball players during his peak.

However, it appears that Jordan's competitiveness hasn't faded since he retired in 2003. Despite not playing anymore, Jordan doesn't like it when someone makes fun of him, not even a comedian.

Kevin Hart, however, tried to make fun of Jordan. Not only did he fail miserably, but he also ruined their relationship.

The time he met Jordan did not go well for Hart as he made the greatest basketball player mad. Hart shared what happened on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in 2016.

The basketball legend organized a charity event in Las Vegas with Hart as host. Hart, of course, made a few jokes, and some of them were about Jordan.

The event host tried to relax the situation with his jokes as the audience was serious, but it backfired. In the end, he met Jordan, who shook his hand and squeezed it really hard.

The two haven't seen each other since then, but Hart said he'd bring up his mustache when they meet again.

What jokes did Kevin Hart make about Michael Jordan?

According to Hart's recount of the events, he made several jokes about Jordan. One was about his clothing style and one was about his looks.

He may have gone too far, but he said he just wanted to make the audience relaxed. However, he also said he may have drunk a little too much, saying:

"Mike had a charity event in Las Vegas. They called me. They wanted me to host the event. So, I get there to host the event ... I locked eyes with Mike. He's in the front row, and I start teasing him. I was like, 'Man, what age do you get to where it's OK to wear your pants that high and nobody addresses it?'"

The second joke was about Jordan's mustache. He said that it looked like a thumb print. Hart made one more joke about Jordan, but since no one laughed, he just gave up.

It's safe to say their relationship isn't perfect, but they might become friends in the future.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein